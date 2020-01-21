Novak Djokovic Rates Beating Rafael Nadal In 2019 Aus Open Final As Best-ever Moment

After winning a one-sided Australian Open final against World No.1 Rafael Nadal last year, World No.2 Novak Djokovic has begun his attempt to retain his crown when the tournament got underway on Monday. Djokovic defeated German player Jan Lennard Struff in Round 1 in what was a 4-set match. Djokovic currently has seven Australian Open titles to his name and a win this season will be his 8th of his career. In the 2019 final, the Serbian bossed the match from start and won the match with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 margin.

Novak Djokovic on his epic finals against Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic has rated his victory over Rafael Nadal at last year's Australian Open as his greatest compared to his epic win over Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2019. Djokovic was forced to save two match points at the All England Club as the pair required a fifth-set Championship tiebreak to decide the winner. In a story reported by express.co.uk, Novak Djokovic said that two of the most exciting finals he has been part of have been at Australian Open in 2012 and then against Roger Federer last year at Wimbledon, which was another five-setter. He also said that in terms of performance and quality of tennis, he would rate last year's Australian Open final as the best one he had. He further added that the way he was playing at the tournament last year was just amazing and he was very proud and has been trying to relive those memories.

Novak Djokovic on rivalry with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

The World No. 2 feels that the rivalry between him, Nadal and Federer has driven all three players to greater heights. He said that all three have helped each other evolve a lot as players and on and off the court. The 32-year-old also added that all three of them are the best versions of themselves which help them pull out top-quality tennis from time to time.

