Novak Djokovic Told Me Rafael Nadal Has One Of The Worst Backhands Ever: Somdev Devvarman

Former Indian professional tennis player Somdev Devvarman retired in 2017. A Padma Shri winner, Devvarman was once ranked 62nd in Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings in 2011. The Indian tennis ace was recently involved in an Instagram live chat where he recalled his interaction with Novak Djokovic ahead of his fourth-round 2011 BNP Paribas Open clash against Rafael Nadal.

Somdev Devvarman recalls Novak Djokovic’s advice from 2011

In the chat, Devvarman said that he was fully aware of his odds ahead of his contest with the then World No.1 Rafael Nadal. He revealed that while he was practicing for his all-important match against the Spanish player, Novak Djokovic came up to him to give him a piece of valuable advice. Somdev Devvarman stated that the Serbian sensation lifted his confidence by saying that he should believe he could win that match. The Indian player also revealed that Djokovic told him about Nadal having “one of the worst backhands on the tour."

While Djokovic’s advice took Devvarman aback for a while, he made some last-minute changes in his strategy before entering the match. Even though the Indian lost the contest 5-7, 4-6, the 35-year old believed that he played really well. Devvarman later described his match against Rafael Nadal as the 'best match of his career.'

Djokovic vs Nadal head to head

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have competed against each other on 55 occasions, with Djokovic leading 29–26. Highly regarded as one of the most high-profile rivalries in tennis history, Djokovic also leads Nadal with a 15–11 record in finals, while Nadal trumps the Serbian 9-6 in 15 Grand Slam meetings. Rafael Nadal leads 6–1 at the French Open and 2–1 at the US Open, while the Serbian ace leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2–1 at Wimbledon. The World No.1 was dominated by the King of Clay, who led 16–7 from 2006 to 2010, while the second part has been dominated by the Serbian ace, who leads 19–7. From 2016, the two players have been evenly matched at 3-3.

Novak Djokovic diet

Apart from collecting Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic is also known for maintaining his fitness. During an interview with WIRED in 2019, he revealed his diet and a workout plan which he practices on a daily basis. He said that he follows a gluten and dairy-free diet. Novak Djokovic further said that he avoids sugar and chooses to stick with vegetables, beans, fruit, nuts, seeds, chickpeas, lentils and healthy oils. Novak Djokovic has claimed that since his switch to a gluten-free diet, he feels lighter, more energetic and mentally sharper. Additionally, he also revealed that he has been following a plant-based diet for more than four-and-a-half years during a press conference in January early this year.

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to Forbes, Rafael Nadal is one of the highest-paid sporting personalities around the world and is ranked fourth among highest-paid tennis players. The magazine estimates his total earnings at US$37.3 million a year, which includes a salary of US$4.3 million and endorsements deals of around US$33 million. The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at US$114 million. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Rafael Nadal net worth is estimated to be US$180 million.

Disclaimer: The above Rafael Nadal net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Rafael Nadal net worth figures.

