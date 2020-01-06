Novak Djokovic Calls For Australian Open 2020 To Be Postponed In Wake Of Bushfire Crisis

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic expressed fear for the players who will be heading for Australian Open soon. He said that the organisers should consider postponing the first Grand Slam event of 2020 if the haze from bushfires threatens players’ health. The Australian Open is scheduled to start by January 20, 2020, at Melbourne Park. Meanwhile, the city is covered with smoke from blazes burning towards the east. The air quality seems to be compromised for a few days in Melbourne.

Also Read | Australian Wildfire: Maria Sharapova Pledges $17,400, Urges Djokovic To Match Her Donation

Yes, @MariaSharapova I would like to match your $25k donation to double the aid sent to these communities. We stand by you, #Australia. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/wiUZHzg9cz — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo And Novak Djokovic Break The Internet With Training Clip

Djokovic on Australia bushfire crisis

On January 5, 2020, Novak Djokovic (who is the current president of the ATP player council) said that the delay of Australian Open needs to be discussed as it can affect players’ health. He stated that it might be the last option as the organisers would try not to delay proceedings.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Kicks Off 2020 Season With Fun Dance Workout Ahead Of Australian Open 2020

The month of January in Australia has been my 🏠 for the past 15 years. Watching the fires destroy the lands, it’s beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply💔. I would like to begin my donation at 25K. @DjokerNole, would you match my donation?🙏🏻 #letsallcometogether — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 5, 2020

Also Read | Roger Federer: 'Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic Can Break My Record Of 20 Majors'

24 people have reportedly died and a lot of properties have been destroyed by the catastrophic bushfires raging in Australia for a few weeks. The Serbian international stated that he has not talked to Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley yet. However, people from his team had already talked about this to him. Also, he added that the ATP players’ council will meet soon and the agenda for the meeting would be this issue.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Motivation That Drives Him To Play Tennis