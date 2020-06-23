Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Adria Tour Turns Virus Hotspot

In a major update on Tuesday, ace tennis player Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he has been infected with the Coronavirus. Following the result, the star tennis player has become the fourth player to test COVID-19 positive from Adria tournament. Djokovic, who was the face behind the now cancelled Adria Tour, received severe backlash for organizing the tournament despite the pandemic.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic said in a statement.

The Serbian has also tendered his apology for all the cases perspiring from the tournament and has informed that he will remain in isolation for the next 14 days and take another test in five days. "I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine," he said in his statement.

The Adria Tour, organized by Djokovic was a charity tournament, was played on June 13 and 14. The event attracted a crowd of around 4,000. Reports also suggested that no social distancing was observed during the tour. The event was cancelled after Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for the COVID-19. Apart from the players, Grigor Dimitrov’s coach Chris Gro and Novak Djokovic’s fitness coach Marko Paniki have also tested positive.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” Djokovic said. “Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.”

“It was all borne with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this,” Djokovic said. “We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.”

READ | Nick Kyrgios Tells Andy Murray 'you Are Better Than Novak Djokovic'

Andy Murray criticises Djokovic

Following the tournament and the consequent crisis, 3 time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray stated that different countries have different rules in place as a response to the pandemic. Andy Murray was less hostile as compared to other tennis players who have spoken about the Novak Djokovic charity event and the Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus situation. He added that he hopes that the outbreak wouldn’t be too bad, considering that the situation in Croatia and Serbia is comparatively better according to him.

READ | Nick Kyrgios Roasts Novak Djokovic As Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric Test +ve For COVID-19

US Open 2020 schedule

Following other sports, tennis too, eyes resumption with the upcoming US Open scheduled to be played in August. The USTA recently released the US Open schedule, which will start with the Citi Open in Washington DC. The Citi Open will be followed by the Western & Southern Open and the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event in Flushing Meadows in the lead up to US Open. The US Open is scheduled from August 31 to September 13.

READ | Novak Djokovic Under More Pressure After Viktor Troicki Tests COVID-19 Positive Too

The organisers also revealed several precautions that will be adopted during the US Open 2020 to ensure player safety. Some of the safety precautions during the US Open 2020 ensure giving 2 rooms to each player, with players being tested 1-2 times per week. Several other safety precautions and social distancing guidelines will be enforced during the US Open 2020 as well.

READ | Grigor Dimitrov Tests Positive For COVID-19, Apologises For 'any Harm Caused'

Djokovic said he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days and also apologized to anyone who became infected as a result of the series.