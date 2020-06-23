Novak Djokovic Under More Pressure After Viktor Troicki Tests COVID-19 Positive Too

Problems continue to grow for World No.1 Novak Djokovic after another tennis player, Viktor Troicki became the latest to be tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric were tested positive for coronavirus after playing in the first leg of the Adria Tour event hosted by Novak Djokovic in Serbia. Following the news of players testing positive, Novak Djokovic has been slammed by other players and fans across the world for organising the tournament during COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from the players, Grigor Dimitrov’s coach Chris Gro and Novak Djokovic’s fitness coach Marko Paniki have also tested positive for coronavirus. According to multiple Serbian media reports, Djokovic took the test on Monday after returning to Belgrade in the morning and his test results will be announced on Tuesday.

About Novak Djokovic Charity event

Novak Djokovic recently organised a charity event tournament which featured Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov. The Novak Djokovic Charity Event in the city was played on June 13 and 14. The Novak Djokovic charity event was organised as the current ATP season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Novak Djokovic Serbia charity event attracted a capacity crowd of 4,000.

Novak Djokovic charity event: Viktor Troicki on testing positive for COVID-19

While speaking to Serbia’s publication Telegraf, Viktor Troicki said that his wife, who is pregnant, tested positive on Friday, before he too faced the same fate on Sunday. After finishing the first leg of the Novak Djokovic charity event, Viktor Troicki had entered Janko Tipsarevic’s Eastern European Championship tournament but pulled out after learning that he and his wife tested positive.

US Open 2020 guidelines for COVID-19

The US Open 2020 scheduled to start from August as the United States Tennis Association (USTA) revealedd several precautions that will be adopted during the US Open 2020 to ensure player safety. Some of the safety precautions during the US Open 2020 ensure giving 2 rooms to each player, with players being tested 1-2 times per week. Several other safety precautions and social distancing guidelines will be enforced during the US Open 2020 as well.

With Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki testing positive, their participation at the US Open 2020 is unlikely. Novak Djokovic's test result would clear the air on his participation at the Grand Slam.

(IMAGE: AP)