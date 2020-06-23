Nick Kyrgios Roasts Novak Djokovic As Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric Test +ve For COVID-19

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Monday slammed World No.1 Novak Djokovic after two players tested positive following their participation in the Novak Djokovic charity event in Belgrade, Serbia. The Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus news was made official by the player himself while posting a picture on his official Instagram handle on Sunday. Following the Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus news, Croatia's Borna Coric made an announcement about him testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Recently, Viktor Troicki also revealed about testing positive for COVID-19. While speaking to Serbia’s publication Telegraf, Viktor Troicki said that his wife, who is pregnant, tested positive on Friday. Troicki had entered Janko Tipsarevic’s Eastern European Championship tournament but pulled out after learning that they have contracted the disease.

About Novak Djokovic Charity event

Novak Djokovic recently organised a charity event tournament which featured Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov. The Novak Djokovic Serbia Charity Event in the city was played on June 13 and 14. The Novak Djokovic Serbia charity event was organised as the current ATP season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Novak Djokovic Serbia charity event attracted a capacity crowd of 4,000.

Novak Djokovic charity event: Nick Kyrgios slams Novak Djokovic on Twitter

Nick Kyrgios blasted Novak Djokovic on Twitter after Coric made the announcement of him testing positive. While talking about the Novak Djokovic Charity event, Nick Kyrgios said that it was a poor decision to hold the tournament and players testing positive for coronavirus is no joke. He even wished a speedy recovery to Dimitrov and Coric. He further wrote that this is what happens while paying no attention to all protocols. Here's Nick Kyrgios' tweet -

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Nick Kyrgios slams US Open 2020 organisers over holding the tournament

Nick Kyrgios also hit out at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for staging the US Open 2020 from 31 August. Nick Kyyrgios in his tweet said he will have to get his "hazmat suit ready" when he travels and then will have to quarantine himself on his return from the Grand Slam.

Smh - people that live in the US of course are pushing the Open to go ahead 🤦🏽‍♂️ ‘Selfish’ I’ll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 16, 2020

US Open 2020 schedule and precautions against COVID-19

The USTA recently released the US Open schedule, which will start with the Citi Open in Washington DC. The Citi Open will be followed by the Western & Southern Open and the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event in Flushing Meadows in the lead up to US Open. The US Open is scheduled from August 31 to September 13.

The organisers also revealed several precautions that will be adopted during the US Open 2020 to ensure player safety. Some of the safety precautions during the US Open 2020 ensure giving 2 rooms to each player, with players being tested 1-2 times per week. Several other safety precautions and social distancing guidelines will be enforced during the US Open 2020 as well.

