Novak Djokovic Vs Gael Monfils 2nd Semi-final Live Streaming, Where To Watch And Preview

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is two matches away from winning his second title of the 2020 season (Dubai Open). He advanced to semi-finals of the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 after beating Russian Karen Khachanov in his quarter-final clash. The top-seeded Serbian made light work of his opponent, having easily dispatched him 6-2, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic will next face Gael Monfils of France in the second semi-final encounter on Friday, February 28 at 8.30 PM IST. Djokovic came into the Dubai Open tournament after lifting his 8th Australian Open title in January. Here are details about where you can find the Djokovic vs Monfils live scores, Djokovic vs Monfils live streaming and more.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils semi-final preview

Novak Djokovic has been cruising comfortably in the tournament and have not dropped a set till now in the tournament. The win was his 16th match of an undefeated season so far. On the other hand, Gael Monfils also had an impressive run in the tournament, winning all his matches with ease.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils head-to-head record

The Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils head-to-head record sees the Serbian completely dominating his French opponent as he has won all the 16 encounters between the two.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils Dubai Open record

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils Dubai Open record also favours the Serbian, who has won the title four times. He did not take part in the previous edition. Gael Monfils had reached the semi-finals last year before losing to Stefanos Tsitispas.

Djokovic vs Monfils live streaming and Djokovic vs Monfils live scores

The Djokovic vs Monfils live streaming is scheduled to start at 7 PM local time. The Djokovic vs Monfils live streaming online will be available on Tennis TV (a subscription is required for the same)

Djokovic vs Monfils live telecast in India

Djokovic vs Monfils live telecast of the match will be done in India at 8:30 PM local time. The Djokovic vs Monfils live telecast in India will be done on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. Speaking about online streaming, the Djokovic vs Monfils live streaming in India will be done on Sony LIV.