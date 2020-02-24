Novak Djokovic Reveals Info About WhatsApp Group Involving Rafael Nadal And Roger Federer

Fresh from lifting his record-breaking 8th Australian Open title in January, World No.1 Novak Djokovic is all set to take the court yet again as he begins his campaign at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. With Roger Federer unable to defend his title following his knee surgery and Rafael Nadal not taking part, Djokovic will be favourite to win the title. Ahead of the tournament, the Serbian was involved in fun chat in an interview with the organisers, where he revealed that the “Big Three” indeed have a WhatsApp group of their own.

Novak Djokovic WhatsApp group: Is there a Big Three tennis rivalry off the court?

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer have dominated the sport of tennis, sharing a total of 56 Grand Slams between three of them. Despite being fierce competitors on the court, the three of them enjoy a pleasant relationship off tennis. During the interview, Djokovic confirmed that the three of them (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and him) do share a common WhatsApp group but did not reveal the name of the Novak Djokovic WhatsApp group.

He said that all three are active and not active as well. Speaking a little more about the WhatsApp group, Djokovic said that when all three are active, everybody responds. He furthur added that he, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all have tremendous respect for each other, privately and professionally.

Novak Djokovic on Roger Federer injury

While Novak Djokovic will be concentrating on the Dubai event, Roger Federer is out till June after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Novak Djokovic said that he was surprised to hear about Roger Federer’s injury and surgery. In the interview, he said that he knew Federer was struggling with an injury in the Australian Open but according to him no one knew what the injury was and how serious it was. He also said that Roger is Roger and a sport like tennis needs him.

Novak Djokovic will be up against Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri on Monday in a Round of 32 clash at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the ATP 500 event. Djokovic is vying for his fifth title in Dubai.

