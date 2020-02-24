Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic The Most Dope Tested Players In 2019

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are considered to be the 'Big Three' of men's tennis. But they have made a different start to their 2020 season. While Rafael Nadal is enjoying some time off-court, Novak Djokovic is currently in Dubai participating in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Roger Federer, on the other hand, will be out for a while following his knee surgery.

Also Read: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic 'mostly Avoid' Each Other In Locker Rooms

According to tennisworldusa, the ITF (International Tennis Federation), recently announced the name of the tennis professionals who were being tested more frequently for dopes last year. According to dope test reports for 2019, the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and current Australian Open Champion Novak Djokovic surprisingly led the tallies.

Also Read: Roger Federer's Fans Deeply Conflicted As Legend Undergoes Surgery, Misses French Open

Federer dope test

According to the report, the Federer dope test was conducted most frequently among the 'Big Three' of tennis. Roger Federer was tested 9 times during tournaments and 20 times outside tournaments

Also Read: Roger Federer Jealous Of Novak Djokovic’s Success: Serbian Ace's Father Makes Bold Claim

Nadal dope test

The 33-year-old Rafael Nadal, just like his greatest nemesis, was the second most tested player among the 'Big Three'. Rafael Nadal was tested 12 times during tournaments and 17 times outside tournaments respectively.

Also Read: Roger Federer Skips French Open 2020 Due To Knee Injury As Retirement Rumours Pop Up Again

Djokovic dope testing

Current World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who had recently won the year’s first Grand Slam (Australian Open), was tested 10 times within tournaments and 14 times outside tournaments. The player, who leads the chart outside the top three, is the German 33rd Seed, Jan-Lennard Struff. He holds the record for being tested for doping 31 times in total in 2019.

Other players who were tested for doping

Apart from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, NextGen star Dominic Thiem was tested 8 times during tournaments and 14 times outside tournaments. Along with Thiem, Germany's Alexander Zverev was examined for dopes 17 times on and off the tournaments.