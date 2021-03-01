Roger Federer Set To Have Ravishing 16,000 Square Feet Home Near Lake Zurich: WATCH

For a person who is worth more than $450 million, Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer has maintained a relatively low profile off the court throughout his career. A native of Basel, Switzerland, Federer, along with his wife Mirak Federer, their four children and his parents, moved to a massive £6.5m house in Wollerau, Switzerland in 2008. This was swapped out in favour of the couple's vacation home in Valbella, which now serves as their official residence. However, it seems that the Federers have now outgrown this property and are ready to move into their new house, this time, right on the shore of the lake.

The new Roger Federer house nears completion

The Wollerau district — a favourite of the rich and powerful for its status as a tax haven, similar to that of Monaco — is just a stone's throw away from the opulent Rapperswil-Jona area, the spot of Roger Federer's new residence. While the 16,000 square feet plot was purchased back in 2018, work on Roger Federer's Rapperswil home only began in 2019. Progress on the building has been considerably slow, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, but when it is complete, the home will boast of an unparalleled view of Lake Zurich, a mountain range and a castle.

On a trip to Switzerland sometime in 2019, Dave Seminara — author of the new book 'Footsteps of Federer' — had the opportunity to film the piece of land on which will soon stand Roger Federer's new house. While there is no semblance of a house visible in the video, reports say that some progress has been made since and that the Federers should move into their new house soon. In keeping with the style of the neighbourhood, the new house is expected to be an understated, single-storey building. Amongst Federer's most noteworthy neighbours in this luxury neighbourhood will be Federer's close friend and business associate, tennis legend Jorge Paulo Lemann.

Roger Federer net worth

Celebritynetworth estimates Roger Federer's net worth to be somewhere around $450 million. Of this net worth, Federer's lifetime earnings from the game stand at $129,946,683 (ATP figures). Federer was ranked #1 on Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list, with an estimated salary of $6.3 million and $100 million from endorsements in 2020 alone. As one of the most charismatic and popular sportspersons in the world, Federer has lucrative endorsement deals with several luxury brands like Rolex, Barilla, Moët & Chandon, Lindt, Wilson, NetJets, Jura Elektroapparate and many others. His deal with UNIQLO alone is said to have been worth $300 million.

Disclaimer: The above Roger Federer net worth information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image Credits: Roger Federer Twitter