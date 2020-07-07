Novak Djokovic Wins Support After Swiss Comedian Mocks Him Over Coronavirus Controversy

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for his actions during the coronavirus lockdown. The Serbian ace organised the Adria Tour, which was majorly held in his native Serbia as well in neighbouring nations like Croatia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina without necessary precautions despite the threat of the global pandemic. The Adria Tour resulted in Novak Djokovic, his wife Jelena, Viktor Troicki, his partner, Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Djokovic's coach and former Wimbledon champion, Goran Ivanisevic all testing positive for COVID-19. Netizens took turns to take a hit at the Djokovic coronavirus fiasco and Swiss comedian Stefan Busser also joined in on the bandwagon.

Novak Djokovic house: Swiss comedian issues apology after Novak Djokovic coronavirus joke

Speaking on the last episode of the SRF-3 podcast Odds Men, Stefan Busser took a dig at 17-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and weighed in his opinion on the Adria Tour debacle. Taking a dig at the World No.1's nationality while talking with his two interlocutors Michael Schweizer and Aron Herz, Busser said that 'Serbs of high rank usually apologize at The Hague'. The 35-year-old's remarks did not sit well with Serbians around the globe despite their evident anger on the Novak Djokovic coronavirus episode.

Many Serbians online were irked by Busser's comments and initiated an online petition for punitive action to be taken against the Swiss comedian and his team. The 35-year-old quickly realised his mistake and issued a statement online, apologising for the Djokovic coronavirus joke and explained that his dig was for Novak Djokovic and the players at the Adria Tour and wasn't directed at all towards Serbians in general.

Novak Djokovic house: Swiss comedian states Djokovic coronavirus joke was not explained clearly enough

Stefan Busser, in his statement, said that his humorous comment as one that was not expressed clearly enough and respects Novak Djokovic for his achievements on the field. The 35-year-old said that while the humour in their podcast at times transcends the limits of acceptability, it is never intended to hurt or defame anyone's sentiments. Busser wished everyone a 'peaceful and relaxing summer' and urged everyone to stay safe in these 'nerve-wracking times.'

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour was organised to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with just a few protocols in place the tour turned into a hotspot for the virus with Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic all testing positive for COVID-19.

Novak Djokovic coronavirus: Novak Djokovic house

Novak Djokovic has invested in a host of properties in Europe and North America and has houses in Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai. The Novak Djokovic house in Miami is located in the elite residential complex of Miami’s Eighty-Seven Parks in Florida, USA and boasts of three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a natural design palette, open layout and a panoramic 25-foot wrap-around balcony. The Novak Djokovic house in Monte Carlo faces the Mediterranean waters and is Djokovic's preferred house to stay as the region is a high-profile tax haven.

The house boasts of an enormous library and has many tennis stars living within his abode's vicinity. The Novak Djokovic penthouse in Belgrade is a 250-metre high house that has three bedrooms, a big living room, a kitchen, three baths, a dining room, a guest bath and a spacious parking lot. On the terrace, the property has a swimming pool.

(Image Credit: atptour.com)