Novak Djokovic Gives Calm Response To Nick Kyrgios' Heckling At ATP Cup

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic had the perfect reply to Australian Nick Kyrgios’ courtside heckling. He said that it doesn’t bother him. Kyrgios indulged in some heckling during the Serbian’s decisive doubles match with Viktor Troicki against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin at the ATP Cup. During the post-match press conference which Serbia won, Djokovic insisted that he was not disappointed by Nick Kyrgios' behaviour.

Bunch of lads having fun 😌 https://t.co/Vuus4NfXul — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 7, 2020

Nick Kyrgios heckling Novak Djokovic

After the match, Nick Kyrgios tweeted a picture of himself in the stands with a few friends. He claimed that they were just a bunch of lads having fun. Djokovic said that he did not notice the tennis player on the stands during the game but happened to see the videos later. The Serbian said that it was entertaining to have the Australian or any other well-known tennis player come out to support other teams.

Nick Kyrgios is on probation after exhibiting poor behaviour in 2019. Nick Kyrgios needs to stay out of trouble to avoid a lengthy ban. Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt said that he is pleased with Nick Kyrgios’ behaviour at the ATP Cup so far. Hewitt said that Nick Kyrgios has displayed exemplary behaviour so far and has been encouraging his teammates from the bench.

