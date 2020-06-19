Novak Djokovic's Father Ridicules Roger Federer For Playing Tennis Even At 40

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have had an intense rivalry on the tennis court as both players have their own set of admirers for their unique styles. However, off the court, it seems that more than Novak, it is his father who has animosity towards the Swiss maestro. Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has once again courted controversy by ridiculing Roger Federer's motivation to play tennis even at the age of 40.

Novak Djokovic's father attacks Roger Federer again

Srdjan Djokovic, while speaking to Sport Klub's show Spo(r)tlight, opined that it is funny to see Roger Federer playing tennis despite nearing the age of 40. Srdjan accused Roger Federer of playing tennis even now since he wants to prevent his son Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal from breaking his Grand Slam record. Djokovic senior has advised Roger Federer that there are more important things in life than tennis.

Srdjan Djokovic advised Roger Federer to sit at home at his age and do other things, such as raise children or go skiing. Comparing Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer, he said that for the former, tennis is just his 'current hobby'. He said that Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have developed a kind of respect over the years. However, the fact that Roger Federer is the best and most successful player in tennis won’t remain a reality for long.

This is not the first time Novak Djokovic’s father has spoken out against Federer. In the past he has claimed that Roger Federer is jealous of Novak Djokovic, even questioning his humanity too.

His comments comes weeks after Djokovic's mother called Federer 'arrogant' off the court while presenting himself to be humble on it due to the fact that he gets more support than Novak wherever they playing, citing the Wimbledon 2019 final's example in this case.

Novak Djokovic himself has spoken many times of breaking the records of Roger Federer. The 33-year-old Novak Djokovic in the past has expressed his ambition to become the record Grand Slam champion and break the record for most weeks spent as World No.1. While Roger Federer leads the record for most Grand Slams with 20, Novak Djokovic isn’t far behind with 17 titles to his name.

Federer vs Djokovic head to head

The Federer vs Djokovic head to head is an interesting one as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have faced each other 50 times. The current Federer vs Djokovic head to head is led by Djokovic by 27-23 in all matches. The Federer vs Djokovic head to head in all finals stands at 13-6 in the favour of Novak Djokovic, while he also leads the Federer vs Djokovic head to head by 11–6 in Grand Slam matches.

Novak Djokovic may get a chance to add to his Grand Slam tally, with the US Open on the horizon. The latest Federer injury will keep him out of US Open 2020. Roger Federer had recently announced that he will be missing the remainder of the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery.

Image Courtesy: instagram/djokernole