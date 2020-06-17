Roger Federer Falls On His Back But Nearly Pulls Off Top Point At Halle 2015; Watch Video

Roger Federer is renowned by many as one of the greatest players of all time. Time and time again, Roger Federer has demonstrated that he is different from his contemporaries. His achievements speak for himself, with Roger Federer having 20 Grand Slams to his name, including 5 US Open titles.

Tennis players are some of the fittest athletes in the world, with Roger Federer even making the top of that particular list. Professional tennis players need to display a sense of speed, agility, power and strength to compete. This allows them to attempt some outrageous and unbelievable shots.

Over the years, we’ve seen tennis players attempt no-look shots, behind-the-back shots amongst others. Roger Federer is no different. Even at the age of 38, his fitness levels and stamina allow him to compete at the highest level and attempt outrageous shots.

Federer Halle video from 2015 shows him execute an unbelievable shot

One of Federer's clips that is taking social media by storm at the moment is the Federer Halle video, where the Swiss maestro was playing in the Gerry Weber Open in the German city of Halle in 2015. Roger Federer was playing his first-round match against Philipp Kohlschreiber when he executed an impressive shot. After serving, Roger Federer lost his footing during the service action. As a result, he found himself on the floor while waiting for the return from Philipp Kohlschreiber.

However, despite that, he managed to stay in the game with an unorthodox return in the Federer Halle video. Still, on the ground, Roger Federer managed to say in the rally after executing his return shot. All this happened while Federer was still on the ground. Roger Federer’s good luck ran out when he put the ball out of play on during his next shot. Here's a clip of the viral Federer Halle video.

This isn’t the first time Roger Federer has managed to do something like that. His illustrious career is full of trick shots like these. During the US Open 2009 semi-final, he executed an outrageous between the legs shot, which is popularly also called as a 'tweener', during his match with Novak Djokovic. The shot earned Roger Federer the point, as well as a smile from his counterpart, Novak Djokovic. Over the years, Roger Federer has become a master of the tweener shot. He successfully attempted the same in a second-round match against Sam Querrey during the 2015 edition of Wimbledon.

Roger Federer's injury will make him avoid US Open schedule

Tennis fans may have to wait for a while before they see Roger Federer and his trick shots in action though. The 5-time US Open winner announced recently that he will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after undergoing ab arthroscopic surgery. The US Open schedule for 2020 has already been confirmed by the United States Tennis Association (USTA). The prospective dates for the tournament have been proposed from August 31-September 13. However, in order follow social distancing guidelines, the tournament will be held without any spectators.

Image Courtesy: instagram.com/rogerfederer