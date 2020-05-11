Novak Djokovic's Mother Apologizes To Tennis Star's Brothers On Mother's Day

World No.1 Novak Djokovic's mother Dijana Djokovic has recently revealed that the family dedicated their lives towards fulfilling Novak Djokovic's dreams, which left behind his two younger brothers, who are also professional tennis players. Novak Djokovic is one of the most successful tennis players in the world and currently he is under self-isolation in Spain due to the ccoronavirus pandemic.

Novak Djokovic mother: Dijana reflects on neglecting her other two children

Novak Djokovic's mother, Dijana during her conversation with the Blick. said that the entire family was busy in fulfilling Novak Djokovic’s dreams during his childhood, and in the process of doing it, the family couldn’t give enough time for his brothers, Marko and Djordje Djokovic.

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Novak Djokovic's mother confessed that everything was just about the champion tennis player and his two younger brothers were neglected because the family were completely focussed towards him. She also revealed that once Novak Djokovic's brothers Marko and Djordje were supposed to go to a camp in Barcelona. But the family cancelled it because they flew to Miami the next morning to be with Novak Djokovic.

During the interview, Novak Djokovic’s mother said that she was sorry for not spending enough time with her other two sons, who are equally talented. She further added that they couldn’t establish themselves on the tennis tour as most of their time was spent in fulfilling Novak's dreams.

Novak Djokovic family: All you need to know

Talking about the Novak Djokovic family, the Serbian is blessed with two children son Stefan Djokovic and daughter Tara Djokovic with wife Jelena Djokovic. The Novak Djokovic family also includes his parents and two brothers. In 2019, Marko and Novak played doubles and reached the semi-finals at the Qatar Open and also paired up at the Monte Carlo Masters on clay but were knocked out in the first round.

With Djordje, Novak played doubles at China Open 2015 where they reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

(IMAGE: NOVAK DJOKOVIC/ INSTAGRAM)