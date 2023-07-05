Roger Federer received a humongous welcome at Wimbledon 2023 as he made his official visit to the iconic venue for the first time since his retirement last year. Federer is an eight-time Grand Slam winner at the All England Club, with the last one coming in the 2017 season. Despite being the leading Grand Slam winner at the tournament, Federer was denied entry to the venue last year.

Roger Federer was denied entry into Wimbledon for not having his membership card

The Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer held a conversation with talk show host Trevor Noah on The Daily Show in December 2022. During his appearance, Federer hilariously revealed that he was denied entry at Wimbledon last year for not showing his membership card. Speaking about the guest that denied him entry, Federer said, "I'm like OK, this is going to be difficult here”.

“So I'm like 'I'm a member, and normally when I'm here, I'm playing. And there are loads of people and I come in a different way. And this is the first time I'm here while the tournament is not on,” he added. The tennis great eventually got recognized by another guard who made arrangements for the Swiss Maestro to enter Wimbledon.

Recalling the hilarious incident in his most recent tweet after appearing at Wimbledon 2023, the Swiss legend put out pictures of his Wimbledon membership card. He also mentioned Trevor Noah in his tweet. “I remembered it this time @Wimbledon @Trevornoah,” the 41-year-old said.

What has happened at Wimbledon 2023 so far?

The main draw for Wimbledon 2023 kicked off on Monday, July 3 which, saw superstars like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek playing their first-round matches. 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic was off to a flying start with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin. On the other hand, World No. 1 ranked WTA player started her campaign with a 6-1, 6-3 win over China’s Zhu Lin. Meanwhile, home hero Andy Murray won 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 against his fellow countryman Ryan Penniston in his opening encounter on Tuesday,