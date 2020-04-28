Boris Becker Misses Rafael Nadal While Celebrating Spaniard's Win In Virtual Madrid Open

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal made a winning start to the Virtual Madrid Open by beating Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-3 (3). The Spaniard leads Group 1 with a 1-0 record after the end of the first day's action. Former World No. 1 Andy Murray also made a winning start to the Virtual Madrid Open beating Frenchman Benoit Paire 3-1.

The @RafaelNadal celebration 😅



Rafa is off to a winning start in the #MMOpen Virtual Pro, defeating Shapovalov 4-3(3) in Group 1. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/vFLP5jcSkR — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 27, 2020

Boris Becker's tweet on Rafael Nadal's victory

Following Rafael Nadal's victory over Denis Shapovalov, tennis legend Boris Becker took to Twitter and tweeted an encouraging message for the Spaniard. Here's what Boris Becker tweeted. Boris Becker recently followed Rafael Nadal and other tennis stars while also backing up Roger Federer's idea of merging ATP and WTA bodies.

Eugenie Bouchard yet to feature in Virtual Madrid Open

Eugenie Bouchard, who is also taking part in the tournament, did not feature on the opening day of the tournament. Eugenie Bouchard was first scheduled to take on Donna Vekic and then Kiki Bertens who is currently topping her group. Eugenie Bouchard's preparation for the Virtual Madrid Open hit a roadblock earlier after her PlayStation crashed due to an overwhelming number of fans trying to add her online. The PlayStation crash was a result of the Canadian tennis star challenging her fans to a game of Tennis World Tour by adding her username.

All you need to know about the Virtual Madrid Open

The men's and women's Virtual Madrid Open event will see the winner being awarded $164,000 in prize money. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play. Another $55,000 will be donated towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament sees some of the top players competing with a joystick in their hand with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray being the top draw.

