Rafael Nadal Shows Off His Dance Moves In 2011 Throwback Video, Watch

Tennis fans around the world love Rafael Nadal for his incredible tennis skills and his fighting spirit on the court, over the last 15 years. A huge football fan, Rafel Nadal has also shown his football skills much to the delight of his fans. The one thing that fans have no been able to see is his dancing skills. With the coronavirus outbreak and the French Open postponed, Rafael Nadal is currently enjoying a much-needed break. Recently, a video surfaced where the World No. 2 can be seen showing off his dancing skills.

Rafael Nadal Dancing groovy steps

In the video from 2011 when Spain won the Davis Cup by defeating Argentina, Rafael Nadal during celebration can be seen dancing to “Ai Se Eu Te Pego” song. In this video, Rafael Nadal with no training in dancing can be seen grooving to the beat of the music.

waking up today to the rhythms of rafa’s dance moves 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/9HUq66zV7T — 𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞🍑 (@_phenomenadal) February 25, 2020



Did Rafael Nadal know about French Open postponed?

Following coronavirus outbreak French Open postponed was a major letdown for the fans. In the recent development, the second Grand Slam of the year. i.e. French Open will now be the final Grand Slam of the year after the new dates were revealed by French Tennis Federation. The French Open is scheduled from September 20 and not on May 24 clashing with Laver Cup.

While players have slammed the French Open postponed decision without consulting them, there have been reports which suggested that Rafael Nadal was not informed of the development. French Open champion Rafael Nadal could now be in a big dilemma, whether to play both the tournaments or miss either one of the tournaments. Rafael Nadal is a vital member of Team Europe and his decision will have an impact on both the French Open and the Laver Cup.

Coronavirus: ATP and WTA suspended all competition through at least June 7

In the recent development due to coronavirus, all ATP and WTA events have been suspended at least till June 7. In addition, the ranking of the players will be frozen indefinitely. As per reports, Novac Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty top the singles rankings. The Rafael Nadal ranking will also take a beating as he will continue to stay at No. 2 in the world rankings.

