Rafael Nadal Deeply Hurt After Manacor Mayor Accuses His Tennis Academy

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has responded to allegations that his tennis academy in Manacor has received preferential treatment from local officials. Refuting the claims, Rafael Nadal said that the comments made by the city’s mayor has hurt and disappointed him.

Rafael Nadal said that the unjustified and defamatory attack on his academy indicates that those making the allegations only intend to sully his name. He made it clear that there have been similar incidents in the past where he has remained silent because he does not like to be a part of such controversies. However, Rafael Nadal added that he felt the need to express his pain and disappointment.

Rafael Nadal controversy: Mayor criticises Rafael Nadal

Manacor Mayor had allegedly criticized Rafael Nadal for living outside the municipality. He claimed that Manacority is practised, not verbalized. Nadal, who has lived in his hometown Manacor his entire life, took the criticism to heart. In his open letter to the media, Nadal said that his academy had been accused of not paying IBI and garbage fee. He said that the allegations were untrue as the payments were made in October when the academy received the bills.

Rafael Nadal has not hesitated from stepping up when his community needed him. In 2018, when flash floods affected the nearby towns of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar (destroying homes and prompting the Spanish PM to declare a national catastrophe), Nadal and his family had immediately come forward to offer aid. Nadal had opened his academy to house those affected by the floods. He had also donated 1 Million Euros to help the families impacted by the disaster.

