Rafael Nadal Brags About Being Better Than Long-time Rival Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal, who is currently World No.1, recently stated that he is a better player than one of his fiercest rivals, Roger Federer, who is World No.3, with respect to his current form. However, the Spanish giant denied commenting on the prospect of him leaving a greater legacy than Federer once he retires. Tennis fans have perennially been involved in a debate on who is the 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time) in the men's game in an era which has seen both Nadal and Federer win lot of accolades and honours.

.@RafaelNadal’s extraordinary 2019

🇦🇺 Australian Open: F

🇫🇷 French Open: 🏆

🇬🇧 Wimbledon: SF

🇺🇸 US Open: 🏆

🇪🇸 Davis Cup: 🏆

🌎 World No.1: 🍾 pic.twitter.com/7z3IG11yR4 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 25, 2019

Rafael Nadal currently has won 19 Grand Slam titles while Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion. However, there is an age gap of 5 years between Nadal and Federer. Since Federer is 38 and could call it quits from the game by the end of 2020, it gives Nadal more time to equal or overtake his long-time rival.

He's spent 157 weeks at No. 1 and won 13 of his 19 Grand Slams this decade



What a last 10 years it's been for Rafael #Nadal!



Read more > https://t.co/FMokeYzLag pic.twitter.com/FCD3yv0i9p — Live Tennis (@livetennis) December 23, 2019

I am better than Roger Federer: Rafael Nadal

According to Rafael Nadal, he is better than Roger Federer on days when he feels good and is in a great form. Whereas, on the rest of the days, Federer is a better player. Talking to a leading publication, he stated that It will be quite accurate to say that there is no big difference between him and Federer.

On top of the world in 2019 😘🏆@RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/ur1qVZuEtQ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) December 21, 2019

Nadal was asked whether his rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic has helped him push his limits. He answered that he cannot comment on this at the moment. Nadal stated that he is not 100 per cent sure whether his motivation is derived from playing difficult opponents from time to time.