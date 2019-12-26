Rafael Nadal Slams Roger Federer And His Comparison With Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have been dominant in the world of tennis since the last 15 years. Similarly, football has seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi having a similar duopoly on the 'Beautiful Game'. Hence it comes as no surprise that comparisons have been drawn between the duos on numerous occasions by fans and experts alike. But Nadal himself has come forward to conclude that such comparisons can't be more out of the mark.

Rafael Nadal rejects comparison with Roger Federer to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi https://t.co/dKgZj38FVo pic.twitter.com/c3bxdxsESY — MyCityBeat (@MyCityBeat) December 25, 2019

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Reacts To Winning ATP Tour's Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 2019

Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer, the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi of tennis?

The rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been widely considered as amongst the best and fiercest in Tennis. While Federer has 20 Grand Slams to his name, Nadal is just one behind Federer's record tally, winning 19 of them. The duo tops the game in this regard, with Novak Djokovic being third at 16 Grand Slam wins. Nadal is ahead Federer 24-16 on head-to-head record. In football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have similarly been a class above the rest. They have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d'Or awards and have repeatedly competed against each other when the duo played in the LaLiga.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Deeply Hurt After Manacor Mayor Accuses His Tennis Academy

Fans have compared the duo on numerous occasions. Lionel Messi has been likened to Roger Federer due to their effortless and graceful styles. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo have been compared for their dedication and relentless desire to win.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Shows How To Not Celebrate Christmas Day In Comical Video

Rafael Nadal gives his thoughts on comparisons

Speaking to Marca.com, Nadal insisted that no such comparisons are possible. He further added that the characteristics of Messi are not like those of Federer nor those of Ronaldo are similar to his. Rafael Federer gave his thoughts on Spain's recent managerial merry-go-round stating that his country's chances to win the World Cup in 2018 were ruined after the untimely sacking of Julen Lopetegui just before the tournament. Rafael Nadal, 33, will finish the season as the top-ranked competitor for the fifth time in a career. He joined Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the list in becoming the oldest player to achieve the feat.

Also Read | Roger Federer Calls 2019 A 'great' Year After Defeating Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic