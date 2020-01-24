Rafael Nadal Kisses Ballgirl At Australian Open; Twitterati Reacts In Awe

Rafael Nadal, who is currently the World No. 1 player, shared a picture with a ballgirl from his last match. Rafael Nadal had a 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 win against Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the second round of Australian Open 2020.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Kisses Ballgirl During Australian Open Win, Not Worried About Wife's Reaction

Had the chance to meet her and her family today. So happy she is well after the scariest moment I’ve had on a tennis court. Annita is a brave girl! 👧😘👌 pic.twitter.com/FDZGermA44 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Labours Past Delbonis, Goes Into Australian Open Third Round

During the match, the young ball girl was hit by a shot from Rafael Nadal. Immediately after this incident, he rushed to that ball girl to make sure that she is fine. Also, he kissed the young kid after the incident.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Is Cautious With His Words After Marriage, Watch

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Chooses Getting Married Over Grand Slams In Best 2019 Memories

Rafael Nadal posted a picture with her on Twitter. He wrote that he had a chance to meet the ball girl Annita's family. He also added that Annita is a brave girl.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Opens Grand Slam Campaign With Demolition

Twitter reacts to this incident

Raphael, a Twitter user, called Rafael Nadal a legend inside and outside the court.

You’re definitely a legend on and off the court Rafa 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Raphael Dabadie (@RaphaelDabadie) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Serena Williams Knocked Out Of Australian Open; Historic 24th Title Delayed

We knew how concerning and alarming that moment was for you Rafa. Your swift reaction to making sure that Annita was unhurt and your sweet & kind gestures to her in the moment & after is & was so heartwarming.♥️ Bless you both! Hugs too!🤗🤗 — Mary Murray (@mmurr27) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Doctors Broke My Arm In Half: Bellis Back From Injury Hell At Australian Open