Rafael Nadal Kisses Ballgirl At Australian Open; Twitterati Reacts In Awe

Tennis News

Rafael Nadal, who is currently the World No. 1 player, shared a picture with a ballgirl from his last match. Nadal had a 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 win in the 2nd round.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, who is currently the World No. 1 player, shared a picture with a ballgirl from his last match. Rafael Nadal had a 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 win against Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the second round of Australian Open 2020.

During the match, the young ball girl was hit by a shot from Rafael Nadal. Immediately after this incident, he rushed to that ball girl to make sure that she is fine. Also, he kissed the young kid after the incident.

Rafael Nadal posted a picture with her on Twitter. He wrote that he had a chance to meet the ball girl Annita's family. He also added that Annita is a brave girl.

Twitter reacts to this incident

Raphael, a Twitter user, called Rafael Nadal a legend inside and outside the court.

Published:
COMMENT
