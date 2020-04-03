Rafael Nadal Posts Video Message While Vigorously Working Out At Home; Watch Video

World's No.2 tennis player Rafael Nadal has been making full use of the ongoing tennis break due to coronavirus by posting videos of his daily activities. Since the past few weeks, Rafael Nadal has not only been showing his cooking skills to fans but also been training at home to keep himself fit. Recently, in a video posted by Rafael Nadal, he was seen using rubber bands while self-isolating at his house in Porto Cristo. In the latest video, the Spanish star can be seen in a rigorous workout and also spreading the message about staying away from coronavirus.

Rafael Nadal workout post

In his new video, Rafael Nadal can be heard be speaking about the difficult times the world is facing due to coronavirus. He even said that he is trying to stay positive and counting the days that have gone by due to coronavirus

Rafael Nadal donation for coronavirus

The recent Rafael Nadal donation comes via his Red Cross fundraising effort, which has made the athlete come forward to help the victims of coronavirus. The World No.2 posted a video asking other Spanish athletes to help raise €11 million (USD$12.07 million) in the fight against the coronavirus.

Wimbledon cancelled: Rafael Nadal title aspirations go in the cloud

The news of Wimbledon cancelled was a major setback for Rafael Nadal, who was looking to lift his third Wimbledon title. Despite his quarter-final loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal was the favourite to retain the French Open crown this year. But the French Open postponed news has come as a setback for the World No.2. After the French Open postponed news, tennis players were left stunned as the French Tennis Federation decided to schedule the event during the Laver Cup tournament in September.

French Open postponed: Rafael Nadal informed about the decision

Following the French Open postponed news, reports emerged that Rafael Nadal was consulted before the official announcement. According to the reports, French Federation President Bernard Guidicelli said that the Roland Garros tournament head Guy Forget reportedly got in touch with Rafael Nadal before the decision was taken regarding the French Open postponed news.

Wimbledon cancelled: Organisers set for an insurance payout

The news about Wimbledon cancelled has been a good and a bad one alike for the organisers. The cancellation of the oldest tennis tournament due to coronavirus outbreak has wiped off the grass season completely, but the good news is that Wimbledon is preparing to submit an insurance claim 'in excess of £100 million (USD $123.4 million) following the cancellation of the tournament as per latest reports.

According a report in Daily Mail, the exact amount of the payout they will earn from their policy remains unclear with the organising costs and the prize money also being considered as deductions. Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam to have an insurance policy that includes a virus-related clause.