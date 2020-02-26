Rafael Nadal And Roger Federer Join Maria Sharapova In Iconic Funko Pop Figurines

Tennis fans around the world can now get their hands on Roger Federer funko pop and Rafael Nadal funko pop after the American company Funko Inc announced the release of the 'Tennis Legends' collection, which will feature eight legends' Funko Pop figurines. Funko is best known for making action figures and electronic items such as USB drives, lamps and headphones.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal funko pop

Apart from Rafael Nadal funko pop and Roger Federer funko pop, the 'Tennis Legends' collection will include funko pop toys of other players such as Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Nick Kyrgios and Amanda Anisimova. According to a report in tennisworldusa , the items are available on Amazon for pre-ordering currently for a price of $10.99 and the delivery will be made in early June. Here is a look at the figurines of tennis players

Where are Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?

Currently, World No.3 Roger Federer has taken a break from tennis following his recent knee surgery. The surgery will keep him out of a few tournaments which also includes the second Grand Slam of the year, i.e. the French Open. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were recently involved in an exhibition match which was played in Cape Town, South Africa. The money collected from the vent went to the Roger Federer Foundation in South Africa.

Rafael Nadal is back on court and will be playing in the ATP tournament in Acapulco. Rafael Nadal will also be challenging Novak Djokovic for the World No.1 ranking again. In order to be back on the top, Rafael Nadal needs to win the tournament, while Novak Djokovic will have to at least qualify for the semi-final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

