Rafael Nadal SLAMMED By Argentine Rival For His Silence On Australian Open Quarantine Rule

The Australian Open 2021 is scheduled to commence from February 8 onwards. Top tennis stars from across the world have already arrived in Australia and are currently in quarantine in two batches in Melbourne and Adelaide. As it turns out, Grand Slam legends like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem among others have been kept in more relaxing conditions in Adelaide as opposed to the Melbourne contingent.

Players arrive for Australian Open 2021

The world's best tennis players are arriving, ready to fight for the first Grand Slam title of 2021. Before the battle can begin they must quarantine for 14 days, take daily COVID-19 tests, physically distance, and practice & train under strictly controlled COVIDSafe conditions. pic.twitter.com/XrJDmc9vCi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2021

Also Read | Australian Open CEO Pleads For Patience, Reveals Strategy For Flying Players To Melbourne

Australian Open 2021: Guido Pella criticises Rafael Nadal for silence over contrasting accommodation

Argentine tennis star Guido Pella is in quarantine in Melbourne. While speaking with a tennis podcast from his hotel room, he recently slammed Rafael Nadal for his continued silence over the difference of treatment players have been receiving prior to the Australian Open 2021. According to reports, the players staying in Adelaide are staying in “nicer hotels”. Additionally, they are also allowed to train as opposed to strict social distancing norms for players in Melbourne.

Guido Pella said that he is surprised by Rafael Nadal’s silence. The 30-year-old also added that while Djokovic’s “balcony is bigger” than his room, the World No.1 star has “at least said something”.

Pella praised Novak Djokovic after the Serbian legend called out Tennis Australia for players struggling in Melbourne. Earlier this week, Djokovic demanded Tennis Australia as well as the state of Victoria to provide better living facilities to players who have been forced to undergo a "hard quarantine" in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open 2021.

Also Read | Australian Open 2021 Live Stream: Where To Watch Around The World And Full Schedule

Australian Open schedule

Here is a look at the entire Australian Open schedule for the upcoming edition:

The Men’s and Women’s singles first round - February 8-9

Men’s and women’s singles second round - February 10-11

Men’s and women’s singles third round - February 12-13

Men’s and women’s singles fourth round - February 14-15

Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals - February 16-17

Women’s semi-finals and first men’s semi-final - February 18

Second men’s semi-final - February 19

Women’s final - February 20

Men’s final - February 21

Also Read | Ohanian Calls Out Ex-Tennis Star's 'sexist' Jibe On Wife Serena Williams, Slams With Stats

Also Read | Serena Williams Criticised For Her Weight, Husband's FURIOUS Defence Wins Twitter Support

Image source: AP