With ATP Cup And Davis Cup, Rafael Nadal Slams Presence Of '2 World Cups' In Tennis

Rafael Nadal, who is a World No. 1, has suggested merging the ATP Cup 2020 and Davis Cup. He also stated the reason behind his suggestion. Rafael Nadal said that the two men’s team tournaments are extremely close to each other. Hence, they should be merged into one tournament. Nadal also added that it makes no sense to have two team events in one season.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Celebrates New Year With A Quokka In Australia, Posts A Selfie

💪🏼 @RafaelNadal has just become the first tennis player EVER (men or women) to be ranked number 1️⃣ in three different decades‼️ VAMOS‼️CONGRATULATIONS from the #RafaNadalAcademy! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/FESmYOl2iQ — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Rafael Nadal And Team Spain Visit Rottnest Island

Between the ATP Cup 2020 and Davis Cup, there is a gap of just six weeks. The two events work in a somewhat similar manner. The Davis Cup Finals is organised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) while the ATP Cup is held by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Slams Roger Federer And His Comparison With Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

Tennis stars like Denis Shapovalov, Nicolas Mahut and Novak Djokovic had earlier mentioned their concern over two World Cups for tennis in a short period. Now, Nadal has also agreed with his fellow tennis mates as he calls for a combined single competition. Speaking in an interview in Perth, the Spaniard stated that he is confused with having two World Cups of tennis in such a short time. He added that it is not an ideal situation for tennis.

Also Read | ATP Cup: Check Out Schedule, Groups, Teams And Tournament Details

Davis Cup and ATP Cup

The fresh Davis Cup is an 18-nation competition. The teams have been divided into groups of three teams each. Rafael Nadal led the Spanish side to a win in the first edition of the Davis Cup Finals 2019. Meanwhile, the inaugural edition of the ATP Cup 2020 will take place from January 3, 2020, to January 12, 2020. It will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

Also Read | Roger Federer Withdraws From ATP Cup Citing Personal Reasons