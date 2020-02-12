Rafael Nadal Talks Up Retirement Plans By Claiming To Be Happy Without Playing Tennis

It was in October last year when World No.2 Rafael Nadal decided to walk down the aisle and tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Xisca Perello in Spain. Even during last month's Australian Open, Nadal had said that his proudest moment in 2019 was his wedding and not his 6 ATP title wins.

Rafael Nadal retirement on the cards post marriage?

Rafael Nadal recently joined Roger Federer and played an exhibition match in Cape Town last Friday in front of nearly 52,000 spectators as a part of the 'Match in Africa' event. After the event, the 19-time Slam champion was interviewed by The National to talk about his career in which he said that he had to sacrifice a lot of things to become a tennis player because he always enjoyed the process.

He also spoke about his retirement and said that he thinks he has a lot of things that make him happy away from tennis. He stressed on the fact that tennis is an important part of his life but he can be very happy without playing the sport since the other aspects of his life going well gives him a lot of calm.

Match in Africa: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal raise money

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer recently raised $3.5 million during an exhibition match at Cape Town Stadium for the Roger Federer Foundation. The foundation supports early childhood education in six southern African countries, including South Africa. A crowd of 51,954 came to the Cape Town Stadium built for the 2010 soccer World Cup to watch Federer and Nadal face each other.

The crowd at the stadium was the biggest crowd ever on record for a tennis match. Ahead of the match, Federer said that he and Nadal want to give underprivileged children a better start in education and in life. These two legends were joined by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.