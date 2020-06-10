Rafael Nadal Thanks Roger Federer For His Heartfelt Message To Academy Graduates

Despite their intense rivalry on the court, tennis icons Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer enjoy a healthy relationship off it. Their respect for each was visible when World No. 4 Federer sent out a heartfelt message to the young players who recently graduated from the Rafael Nadal Academy, while the Spaniard could not stop himself while thanking his rival for the kind gesture.

Roger Federer's heartfelt message for graduates of Rafael Nadal Academy

Thanks @rogerfederer for this message! As always top. Very much appreciated by all of us 😉👍🏻🎾 https://t.co/yR8HwmTAys — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 9, 2020

Federer recorded a special video message for the young players of the Rafael Nadal Academy. Federer congratulated the young graduates of the academy and wished them luck for their future. The Swiss legend also offered a piece of advice for the graduates who wished to step into the world of professional tennis. He advised the youngsters to work hard and persevere in order to make it to the top. He also urged the graduates to enjoy the sport, citing Nadal and himself for their passion irrespective of results on the court.

Roger Federer's advice to graduates of Rafael Nadal Academy

Federer asserted that the road to success might not be easy for the young graduates of the Rafael Nadal academy. However, there will always be a day when all the hard work will pay off. He emphasised that hard work is the only key to success in the world. The 20-time Grand Slam winner also hoped that the youngsters learned a lot under the guidance of a legend like Nadal. He continued to laud Nadal as a champion, but a humble person.

Federer Nadal rivalry: Rafael Nadal appreciates Roger Federer's gesture

The video was officially posted by the Rafael Nadal academy on social media this week. The Spaniard did not shy away from expressing his gratitude to Federer. He retweeted the academy's tweet with a gratifying message for the Swiss ace. He thanked the 38-year-old for his kind and honest message for the youngsters, while also describing him as a champion.

Rafael Nadal turned 34 last week (June 3), and will now look to defend the French Open title, that may take place in September 2020 in Paris. World No. 2 Nadal recently returned to practice on the court after some relaxations were introduced, amid months of turmoil in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Image Credit: Atptour.com