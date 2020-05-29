Roger Federer Branded 'selfish' By Australian Player For Not Wanting Tennis Without Fans

Australian tennis player and World No. 204 Andrew Harris slammed Swiss legend Roger Federer this week over his stance of not playing tennis in the absence of fans. The ongoing coronavirus crisis has already prompted the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to postpone the 2020 French Open to September instead of its originally intended date in May. In April, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic discussed the possibility of resuming professional tennis behind closed doors.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Fires Shots At Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic In Chat With Andy Murray

Andrew Harris slams Roger Federer, brands him ‘selfish’

Andrew Harris recently took to Twitter and slammed Roger Federer after the latter objected to resuming tennis without the fans. In the since-deleted tweet, Harris mentioned that it is “standard selfishness” on the part of Federer and implied that the Swiss star does not care about other players who are struggling financially during the pandemic. The 26-year old Australian was of the opinion that tournaments should resume when it’s appropriate so that the struggling players can earn some income.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Outrightly Declines Surprise Instagram Live Invite From 'rival' Nick Kyrgios

Roger Federer opposing Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s closed-door tennis idea

In April, both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic contemplated the idea of closed-door tennis tournaments. However, on May 24, Roger Federer said that he is not open to the idea while speaking to Brazilian legend Gustavo Kuerten on a video call. He said that he believes the ATP should instead wait for the ongoing crisis to subside completely. Roger Federer stated that he will be open to playing even in a “third of the stadium’s” capacity if needed. However, he revealed that it would be difficult for him to play major tournaments without the presence of spectators.

Roger Federer net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roger Federer net worth is estimated to be around $450 million. As per Forbes, he has won $124 million in prize money so far. The Roger Federer net worth figure includes $86 million in earnings through the endorsement of brands like Rolex, Barilla, and Wilson Sporting Goods. The Roger Federer net worth figure also includes a deal with a top Japanese apparel brand, Uniqlo, which he signed in 2018 and is worth a reported $300 million.

Also Read | Roger Federer Differs From Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Over 'behind Closed Doors' Tennis

Also Read | Roger Federer house Stunning $8.1 Million Zurich House Where He And His Family Are Quarantined

Disclaimer: The above figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: ATP Tour Twitter