Rafael Nadal's Uncle Toni Unbiasedly Claims Roger Federer Is The GOAT Of Tennis

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal has revealed that he would want Roger Federer to win all his matches as he likes his style of play. The Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal or the 'Fedal' rivalry have produced some of the most memorable matches with the Swiss star impressing many with his amazing display of tennis.

With no tennis action taking place due to COVID-19, Rafael Nadala and Roger Federer has been spending time at home and posting videos of their activities. Roger Federer even amazed fans with his trick shots against the wall. In the Roger Federer trick shots video, the World No 4 can be seen practising shots against the, wall which also included his famous 'Tweener' shot. The video of Roger Federer trick shots was loved by fans.

Rafael Nadal uncle Toni Nadal on Roger Federer

Toni Nadal, while taking to Eurosport recently, said that Roger Federer is a wonderful player and he likes to watch him a lot. He further said that if he was not related to Rafael Nadal or coaching him, then he would want Roger Federer to win all their matches. since he like the way he plays and also he is very elegant and effective as well.

Fans and tennis players have been divided in deciding on who is the 'Greatest Player of All Time' (GOAT) between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Talking about the GOAT comparison, Toni Nadal said that he knows Roger Federer is the best ever. Alongside Federer, he said that it may be Rod Laver or maybe Rafael Nadal, who is not too far behind him, but at the moment Federer is the best.

Fedal rivalry: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal record

Talking about the 'Fedal' rivalry, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have won a total of 39 Grand Slam titles between them, out of the 68 that have taken place in the last 17 years. Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles, while Rafael Nadal has won 19 Grand Slam titles. Federer also holds the record of lifting the Wimbledon title eight times, while Rafael Nadal holds the same record at Roland Garros, winning the tournament 12 times. In the Fedal rivalry, the 2008 Wimbledon final is considered as the greatest match ever as it took 4 hours and 48 minutes for the match to get over and had its ups and downs in a thrilling 5-setter as Federer was beaten on the SW-19 grass for the first time in 4 years. The match, at that point, was the longest single's final at Wimbledon in terms of time.

(IMAGE: LAVER CUP / INSTAGRAM)