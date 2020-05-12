Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Can't Match Lionel Messi For 'Sport's GOAT' Title: Toni Nadal

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi has time and again mesmerised fans and oppositions with his prodigious skills and many have named his as arguably the greatest football player ever. Joining in on the plaudits was Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, who believes the Barcelona legend is the 'greatest ever athlete in sports'. Toni Nadal believes none in the game of tennis, including Roger Federer and his nephew Rafael Nadal, can match the levels of the Argentine international, who has lifted a record six Ballon D'Or titles in his career.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer can not match the greatness of Lionel Messi: Toni Nadal

Speaking to Super Deportivo Radio on Argentina's Radio Villa Trinidad, Toni Nadal labelled Barcelona captain Lionel Messi as the best athlete ever. In the interview, the 59-year-old said that when Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic play well, they play logically and win but chances are that they come on the right side of the result even when they play badly. The Nadal senior added that what Lionel Messi does on the pitch is something he's never seen before and said that his children always show the Argentine legend's videos to him.

Toni Nadal believes Rafael Nadal can play for 3-4 years; talks about Rafael Nadal- Roger Federer rivalry

Toni Nadal, who served as Rafael Nadal's coach in the past, believe that his nephew and Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer have done a good thing for tennis by painting cordial relations off the court despite their intense rivalry on it. The 59-year-old, who has played a massive role in shaping Rafael Nadal's career, said that the duo put into practice the essence of the sport by having maximum rivalry on the pitch, which ends when the game is over.

Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are nearing the end of their stellar careers, but Toni believes the duo can keep going if they avoid injuries. The 59-year-old said that his nephew, a 19-time Grand Slam champion, can continue for 3-4 years if he can stay fit and is motivated enough to win. For Roger Federer, Toni Nadal said that the 20-time Grand Slam champion still has the belief to win titles and could continue till he is competitive.

