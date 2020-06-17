Roger Federer Backs US Open Decision, Claims People Will Be Sick Next Year As Well

Tennis legend Roger Federer has backed the 2020 US Open to be held as per schedule despite the fears of the coronavirus pandemic. The US Open schedule has been facing a lot of criticism by a number of tennis stars including World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. For his part, Roger Federer said that the Grand Slam should take place without spectators as tennis has to resume at some point this season.

Roger Federer wants US Open to be held this year despite safety concerns

Roger Federer had earlier expressed his reservations on playing behind closed doors but now has backed the season to resume with the US Open Schedule. The US Open schedule will kick off with the Cincinnati Masters at Flushing Meadows before the Grand Slam action comes in. However, the US Open will take place with strict security measures, much to the dislike of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, whose participation in the tournament is considered doubtful.

Speaking to The New York Times, Federer backed the US Open to begin as per the current schedule, claiming that tennis has to resume at some point this season. The Swiss ace added that there will be sick people next year and it will never be 'super safe' to resume. The Swiss maestro, who himself will be out of the competition due to injury, said that the sooner tennis begins, the better it is for everyone involved.

US Open officials earlier declared that they have received approval from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to go ahead with the 2020 edition of the tournament. However, the tournament will not feature any spectators and will have several precautions in place to safeguard the health of players, officials and other stakeholders. While doubts over the US Open schedule were raised with the country being the worst-hit by COVID-19, the US Open organisers, however, have put rest to all rumours by making an official announcement that the Grand Slam will be played from 31 August to 13 September. It remains to be seen if Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal feature in the tournament, with both stars expressing their reluctance about participating in the tournament. If the two tennis icons pull out of the 2020 US Open, it will be the first time since the 1999 US Open that no member of the 'Big 3' plays in a Grand Slam tournament.

(Image Credit: Atptour.com)