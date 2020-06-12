Roger Federer Poised For His 'Last Dance' After Emulating Idol Michael Jordan In Tennis

NBA legend Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance has received plaudits from all over the globe for providing raw insight into one of the greatest athletes of all time. The Last Dance focused on Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98, where the NBA legend led his team to their sixth NBA Championship in eight seasons. Now, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, who is known to hold Jordan in the highest regard, is set for his own version of The Last Dance, when he returns from injury next year.

Could Roger Federer injury return in 2021 be synonymous to idol Michael Jordan's The Last Dance?

Roger Federer has been at the peak of his prowess for many years since first breaking onto the scene as an 18-year-old. Since then, the Swiss ace has lifted a mammoth 20 Grand Slam titles, the most in men's singles history. Now nearing the end of his career, the World No.4 has been bogged down by a series of injuries and is set to miss the rest of the 2020 season as part of the recovery process.

In a career that has spanned over 20 years, Federer has only served to strengthen his legacy as he determinedly attempts to hold onto his records with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic closely trying to go past the Swiss ace. While Roger Federer has said that he'll return for the 2021 season, many think that there could be one final season before the Swiss legend hangs up his boots. For a person who idolised NBA great Michael Jordan as a teenager, will the 38-year-old (who will be on the cusp of 40 when he returns to court next season), like his idol, pull off The Last Dance?

Roger Federer has always affirmed he will continue playing for as long as his family is happy and recently spoke about the quality time he's having at home with wife Mirka and his kids. Perhaps this forced spell on the sidelines could force him to retire with nothing left to prove to the sporting world and take his place with Michael Jordan in sports history. However, one of Roger Federer's greatest qualities is his sheer ability to be back from the dead and his unwavering will to win.

After having missed six months of playtime in 2017, the World No.4 made a startling comeback, winning the Australian Open in an epic encounter against Rafael Nadal in the final. So it would perhaps be foolish to put it past Roger Federer to pull off a Michael Jordan-like Last Dance, after all, the Swiss ace did not have posters of Jordan on his walls for nothing.

