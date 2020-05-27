Roger Federer's Coach Claims Swiss Great Does Not 'need' Practice For Successful Return

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought worldwide sporting activities, including professional tennis, to a standstill. While several tennis players have been able to start remote practising in some parts of the world, Swiss star Roger Federer is yet to take up his training racquet. The World No.4 recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee after he sustained an injury. Roger Federer was last seen playing at the 2020 Australian Open, where he lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-final.

Also Read | Roger Federer trick shots Amazes Fans, Other Sportspersons With Insane 'trick Shots' Video On Twitter

Roger Federer has “enough time” to resume training: Coach Severin Luthi

In an interview with Tennis Channel, Roger Federer's coach Severin Luthi claimed that there is currently no stress for his apprentice to take to training. The coach also pointed out that he is coming back from a knee surgery and he does not have to practice a lot straight away. Luthi added that there is still much time left for upcoming proposed tournaments to resume and expressed his confidence that Federer will be ready to compete once professional tennis resumes.

Roger Federer trick shots

Even though Roger Federer is yet to resume his post-lockdown training, the Swiss great recently amazed his fans by hitting some tennis shots against the wall. On March 31, Federer took to his social media accounts and shared a 22-second video of himself displaying some of his “trick shots”, which also included his famous ‘tweener’. Coach Luthi claimed that it is something which Federer does for fun.

Roger Federer trick shots while practising against wall, watch video

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Also Read | Roger Federer Differs From Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Over 'behind Closed Doors' Tennis

Roger Federer house

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Roger Federer is currently spending time with his family at his house in Switzerland. The Roger Federer house is situated on Lake Zurich and it is worth $8.1 million (£6.5 million), which was purchased by his family in 2014. The Roger Federer house is a three-storey home with two separate apartments for guests.

Roger Federer's house has ceiling windows, large balconies with a spectacular view of Lake Zurich and it features a glass dome over the living space. The lavish residence was built from scratch and it is equipped with all the comforts needed. The house also has a swimming pool, a multifunctional gym, a spa for relaxing moments and an underground car park with the Lake Zurich backdrop in the background.

Also Read | Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal rivalry Lead ATP's Top 20 Shots And Rallies Of The 2000s; Watch Video

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal rivalry

The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal rivalry is widely recognised as one of the greatest sporting rivalries of all time. Moreover, their rivalry has been nicknamed FEDAL by many fans and tennis experts. The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal rivalry began in March 2004 at the third round of the Miami Masters. While Spanish sensation Nadal enjoys a 24-16 win-loss record overall against his Swiss rival, Federer has slowly gained traction through their past few meetings. In their last 10 matches against each other, Roger Federer has come up trumps against Rafael Nadal on seven occasions.

Roger Federer net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Roger Federer net worth is estimated to be around US$450 million. As per Forbes, he has won US$124 million in prize money so far. The Roger Federer net worth figure includes US$86 million of his earnings through the endorsement of brands like Rolex, Barilla, Wilson Sporting Goods etc. The Roger Federer net worth figure also includes a deal with a top Japanese apparel brand, Uniqlo which he signed in 2018 and is worth US$300 million.

Also Read | Roger Federer house Stunning $8.1 Million Zurich House Where He And His Family Are Quarantined

Disclaimer: The above Roger Federer net worth and Roger Federer house figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Roger Federer net worth and Roger Federer house figures.

Image credits: ATP Tour Twitter