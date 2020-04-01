Roger Federer Amazes Fans, Other Sportspersons With Insane 'trick Shots' Video On Twitter

Tennis' World No.3 player Roger Federer is currently spending some quality time with his family amidst the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought sporting events around the world to a standstill. The tennis season also has been largely impacted with a temporary suspension till June due to coronavirus. In a time where no tennis events are happening, players are keeping themselves busy by posting pictures and videos on social media. Recently, Roger Federer also posted a video in which he can be seen practising various shots amid coronavirus self isolation.

Roger Federer trick shots while practising against wall

In the recent video, Roger Federer can be seen practising some tennis shots by hitting the ball to the wall. In this video, some of the Roger Federer trick shots also included his famous 'tweener' shot. Roger Federer has been out of action after the Australian Open due to an arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The surgery would have only allowed him to make his return only in June for the Wimbledon Championships.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Twitter reacts to Roger Federer trick shots

The simple things! Just a wall, a ball and a racket. I’m sure it’s just how you started, mate!



We’re all appreciated the simple things nowadays!



🐐 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 31, 2020

That's insane! — Mayor of Foreign Policy (@whillikerz) March 30, 2020

Anybody else do this when they were younger? Lavvvv it 🎾 — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) March 30, 2020

😱😱😱 — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) March 31, 2020

Roger Federer donation for coronavirus

The recent Roger Federer donation for coronavirus saw the Swiss ace and his wife Mirka donating 1 million CHF ($1.03 million) for coronavirus relief efforts. Taking to Instagram, Federer wrote that these are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. He also wrote that his wife Mirka and he had personally decided to donate money during the coronavirus situation to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. He also added that his contribution is just a start and that he hopes that others might join in supporting more families in need. Roger Federer said that together, the world can overcome this crisis.

