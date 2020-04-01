The Debate
Roger Federer Amazes Fans, Other Sportspersons With Insane 'trick Shots' Video On Twitter

Tennis News

Roger Federer can be seen practising some tennis shots by hitting the ball to the wall. In this video, Roger Federer trick shots also included the tweener.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roger Federer

Tennis' World No.3 player Roger Federer is currently spending some quality time with his family amidst the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought sporting events around the world to a standstill. The tennis season also has been largely impacted with a temporary suspension till June due to coronavirus. In a time where no tennis events are happening, players are keeping themselves busy by posting pictures and videos on social media. Recently, Roger Federer also posted a video in which he can be seen practising various shots amid coronavirus self isolation.

Also Read: WATCH: GOAT Roger Federer Ensures He Doesn't Forget 'trick Shots' While Quarantined

Roger Federer trick shots while practising against wall 

In the recent video, Roger Federer can be seen practising some tennis shots by hitting the ball to the wall. In this video, some of the Roger Federer trick shots also included his famous 'tweener' shot. Roger Federer has been out of action after the Australian Open due to an arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The surgery would have only allowed him to make his return only in June for the Wimbledon Championships.

Also Read: COVID-19: Ronaldo, Messi, Roger Federer Make Significant Contributions To Battle Pandemic

Twitter reacts to Roger Federer trick shots  

Also Read: Roger Federer Ex-coach Paul Annacone Claims Rafael Nadal Is Better Than The Swiss Champion

Roger Federer donation for coronavirus 

The recent Roger Federer donation for coronavirus saw the Swiss ace and his wife Mirka donating 1 million CHF ($1.03 million) for coronavirus relief efforts. Taking to Instagram, Federer wrote that these are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. He also wrote that his wife Mirka and he had personally decided to donate money during the coronavirus situation to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. He also added that his contribution is just a start and that he hopes that others might join in supporting more families in need. Roger Federer said that together, the world can overcome this crisis.

Also Read: Roger Federer Not Consulted But Informed About French Open Delay Before Declaration: FFT

First Published:
COMMENT
