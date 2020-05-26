Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Lead ATP's Top 20 Shots And Rallies Of The 2000s; Watch Video

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to halt worldwide sporting activities, Tennis TV recently took the route of nostalgia for the fans of the sport. On May 26, Tennis TV shared an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) video highlighting the top 20 shots and rallies from the 2000s decade. Unsurprising to many, tennis legends Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all made a cut into the list with the latter two occupying the top two spots in their video.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shine in Tennis TV video

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal themselves occupy 9 out of the top 20 shots and rallies from the 2000s in the Tennis TV video. Spanish sensation and World no.2 Rafael Nadal found himself at number 2 in the list for his incredible behind-the-back shot at the 2005 Italian Open in Rome. Meanwhile, Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer topped the list for his jumping effort against Andy Roddick at the 2002 Davidoff Swiss Indoors.

Additionally, Roger Federer also occupies the 4th, 8th, 14th and 20th positions in the action-packed video. Rafael Nadal is placed at 7th, 17th and 19th spots for his various shots across the 2000s. Current World No.1 Novak Djokovic was placed at No.12 for his running attempt against Rafael Nadal at the 2009 Madrid Open.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal lead charts for top shots, watch video

Fedal rivalry: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal record

The rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is widely considered to be one of the fiercest rivalries of the sporting world. Nicknamed the 'Fedal' rivalry, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have won a total of 39 Grand Slam titles between them, out of the 68 that have taken place in the last 17 years.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles, while Rafael Nadal has won 19 Grand Slam titles. Federer also holds the record of lifting the Wimbledon title eight times, while Rafael Nadal holds the same record at Roland Garros, winning the tournament 12 times. In the Fedal rivalry, the 2008 Wimbledon final is considered as the greatest match ever as it took 4 hours and 48 minutes for the match to get over and had its ups and downs in a thrilling 5-setter as Federer was beaten on the SW-19 grass for the first time in 4 years. The match, at that point, was the longest single's final at Wimbledon in terms of time.

Image credits: Screenshot from Tennis TV video on Facebook