Roger Federer Mimicked By 6-year-old Japanese Boy Wins Hearts, Watch Video

Tennis legend Roger Federer has yet another fan who is in awe of him and is imitating his shots and moves on court. Six-year-old Yunosuke and his little brother, four-year-old Koujirou have nearly 10,000 followers on their joint Instagram account, which is full of videos of them playing tennis. In the recently posted video from the account, the Japanese kid Yunosuke is seen imitating Roger Federer’s split steps and his movement while playing his shots on the court.

It is well known that the World No.3 has been inspiring the next generation with some fantastic tennis and his brilliant shot-making on the court. The upcoming players in tennis has also admitted that they have regarded Roger Federer as their childhood idol. Stefanos Tsitsipas’, who has arguably the best backhand shot currently, has virtually copied Federer's and new Italian player Jannik Sinner has also always confessed about his admiration for the veteran maestro. Roger Federer’s legacy seems like going much further as there is a fantastic video being circulated online of a six-year-old kid imitating his movements and footwork to perfection.

Roger Federer’s ranking and performance in 2019

Roger Federer, who is currently placed at the No.3 position in the ATP rankings, played his last match on November 16, where he registered a 6-3, 6-4 loss against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal of ATP Finals in London. The Swiss international had registered a 51-10 win-loss record in 2019. Federer clinched 4 titles in 2019 in Dubai, in Miami, in Halle and in Basel. Also, Federer was the finalist in Indian Wells and in Wimbledon but ended up losing both the titles.

