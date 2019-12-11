Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal Are Interesting Players, Not Interesting Coaches: Caujolle

Jean-Francois Caujolle, who is the tournament director for Marseille Open Tournament, spoke about the Laver Cup that was held in September 2019 for the third consecutive year. It was held in Geneva this time, earlier this season. The Frenchman Caujolle stated that if Federer and Nadal play a tennis match, it is exciting to watch. It is not exciting when they are coaching.

Talking to the press, Caujolle stated that their rivalry is just about business even if it is interesting to watch. He wondered how the future of the Laver Cup would look like once Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer retire. The Laver Cup is scheduled to be played in Boston, United States of America in 2020.

Caujolle praises Nick Kyrgios

The Marseille Open Tournament director was in awe of the Australian international Nick Kyrgios. He stated that Nick Kyrgios’ first quality is charisma. Caujolle said that if Nick Kyrgios was a bit calmer and more consistent, then he would be the current World No 1. He also added that it was the same case with Ilie Nastase and Gael Monfils sometimes.

Caujolle stated that Roger Federer was nervous, controversial and angry as a teenager because he had not reached perfection. The tournament director added that Federer worked on himself in order to achieve his goals. He concluded by saying that you need not show your emotions on the court.