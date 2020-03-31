IPL Cancellation Likely To See Indian Stars, Domestic Players' Salaries Cut: ICA Head

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the IPL 2020 postponed to April 15 as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the deadly virus. The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to begin on March 29 but was postponed until April 15. However, rumours suggest that the tournament could be cancelled altogether due to the growing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of IPL 2020 could leave franchises and BCCI bearing heavy losses and the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) chief has revealed that international and domestic players' annual salaries cut could be cut as a result of the same.

News: BCCI, IPL franchises’ meet held with the focus on public safety and well-being.



More details 👉 https://t.co/2pegv8HH5j pic.twitter.com/OMwBsAfaRX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 14, 2020

IPL cancelled: Franchises won't have to pay salaries if IPL 2020 is cancelled

A senior IPL official said that no player had been paid yet despite guidelines suggesting that players get paid 15% of their fee a week before the IPL kicks off. Another franchise official confirmed that IPL salaries are not insured for a pandemic and the franchises will have to bear the cost. He added that every franchise has salary overheads ranging between ₹75-85 crore. This leaves BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and his men with a huge task to ease up the financial burden to be born by the franchises. While players are likely to be forced to take pay cuts, rumours are rife that players won't be paid at all if the tournament doesn't happen.

IPL cancelled: Domestic players might have to take pay cuts to reduce BCCI losses

Speaking to a leading Indian news agency, ICA chief Ashok Malhotra said that the cancellation of IPL will have massive financial implications. He said that not just international level players but even those at the domestic level might have to take pay cuts for the BCCI to reduce their reported ₹3000 crore loss. Players in England and Australia have already agreed for a cut in the wages and the ICA chief believes Indian cricket players could also be heading in that direction

