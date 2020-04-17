Roger Federer Trolls Wife Mirka Over Fan's Query About Them Playing Doubles Ever Again

With no tennis action taking place due to coronavirus, Roger Federer has been capturing his fans attention with his 'Stay At Home' Twitter challenge in which he can be seen hitting the ball against the wall in a solo drill. Roger Federer's challenge to beat boredom caused by staying at home due to coronavirus was extremely successful as fans and tennis stars put up videos of their version of the challenge. The Swiss ace once again took to social media and asked his fans to answer about which retired tennis great will they like to see make a comeback

Roger Federer trolls wife Mirka in his latest tweet

Roger Federer responded to his fan's post with a cheeky reply. One tennis fan tweeted a picture of Roger Federer alongwith his wife Mirka when they shared the court together. Federer refused to acknowledge the question of whether he would like to share the court again with Mirka and posted a reply with a Mickey Mouse GIF.

Roger Federer's wife Mirka was a professional tennis player herself and met him at the 2000 Summer Olympics when both were representing Switzerland. Mirka retired from professional tennis in 2002 due to a persistent foot injury.

Also Read: Roger Federer Not Consulted But Informed About French Open Delay Before Declaration: FFT

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

Also Read: Roger Federer Gives Witty Reply To Fan Performing His Challenge In A Rafael Nadal T-shirt

Roger Federer trick shots video

While keeping himself under self-isolation due to coronavirus, Roger Federer took to social media and posted a video in which he was seen practising his trick shots against the wall. In this video, some of the Roger Federer trick shots also included his famous 'tweener' shot. Here's the video of Roger Federer's trick shots.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Also Read: Roger Federer Practices Tennis On Wall While Raising COVID-19 Awareness; Watch Video

Roger Federer donation for coronavirus

A recent Roger Federer donation brought a huge relief to the people of Switzerland who are suffering from coronavirus. The announcement about the Roger Federer donation was done by the legend himself in a video. Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have donated 1 million CHF ($1.02 billion) to battle the COVID-19 disease.

Also read: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Respond To Roger Federer's Challenge: Watch