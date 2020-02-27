What Happened To Andy Murray? Scotland Tennis Star May Need Heterotopic Ossification

British tennis star Andy Murray will be once again going under the knife after he revealed that he may need another operation as his hip injury threatens to end his career. The last time the three-time Grand Slam champion took the court was at the 2019 Davis Cup Finals, where he suffered a pelvic injury. Today we focus on what happened to Andy Murray post his hip surgery and his progress since.

What happened to Andy Murray? Andy Murray hip injury

Since the week before the start of Wimbledon in 2017, Murray was plagued by a worsening hip problem. Murray never opened up about details regarding the injury, but he admitted at the time that the hip injury was a long-standing problem and that he had been consulting Dr John O’Donnell, one of the world’s leading hip surgeons, about the issue since 2008. The Andy Murray hip injury saw him six months of rest and rehab after Wimbledon in 2017, before he underwent arthroscopic 'keyhole' surgery in Melbourne in 2018.

What happened to Andy Murray? Effects of the Andy Murray hip injury

The Andy Murray hip injury saw him missing out on ATP Cup and the first Grand Slam of the year i.e. the Australian Open due to the pelvic injury. Andy Murray has won just one tournament since 2017, which was the Antwerp Open last October. His ranking has since plummeted to No. 130.

What happened to Andy Murray? Details about Andy Murray heterotopic ossification

In the Andy Murray heterotopic ossification case, the issue arises due to a bone growing outside the normal skeleton, a complication after the hip operation he underwent in January 2019. Speaking to The Guardian he said that he needs to build up his fitness in the coming weeks to really test his hip with a hope that it responds well.

He also said that if the response is not good then he will have to potentially remove it. He added that it has been pretty much 13 months since the operation and he is trying to basically test it out. He added that he will know by the end of next month whether he is good to play or not with it.

What happened to Andy Murray? Details on the Andy Murray comeback

Despite the latest surgery, the Andy Murray comeback could become a reality in the next couple of months at the Miami Open, which begins on March 25. While the confirmation about the Andy Murray comeback is yet to announced, surgery also means that Murray could miss Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, although he is eager to continue playing.