Roger Federer Ex-coach Paul Annacone Claims Rafael Nadal Is Better Than The Swiss Champion

Roger Federer has been a dominating force on the tennis court for over two decades. The former World No.1 has gone onto make and break many records, which include 20 Grand Slam trophies at his disposal. However, the current World No.2 Rafael Nadal has been his closest rival and is just one Grand Slam away from equalling Roger Federer's record. Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone, who has also coached Pete Sampras in the past, remarkably claims that Rafael Nadal is better than his Swiss rival.

Rafael Nadal better than Roger Federer

While speaking to Daily Express, Paul Annacone said that Rafael Nadal has something that makes him unique compared to any other player in history. Speaking about Rafael Nadal's playing ability, he said that the Spaniard possesses relentless ability to play every point like nothing else matters except that point. He felt that Jimmy Connors was very close to that but he has never seen anyone do it better than Rafael Nadal.

He further added that Rafael Nadal is amazing and it has been fun to watch and the era that he’s in with the other all-time greats. He wished that Nadal stays healthy since he has got a lot more tennis ahead of him. Annacone predicted that he doesn't see Rafael Nadal losing at Roland Garros and records will continue to grow for him. He also said that new words will have to be invented in the dictionary to describe it.

Rafael Nadal accolades in tennis career

Rafael Nadal has had a glorious tennis career in which he became the second male player after Andre Agassi to complete the singles Career Golden Slam as well as the second male player after Mats Wilander to have won at least two Grand Slams on all three surfaces (grass, hard court and clay). Apart from these accolades, he has also received the tour Sportsmanship Award three times and has been named the ATP Player of the Year five times and the ITF World Champion four times. In 2011, Nadal was named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

French Open postponed: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal spoilt for choice

The French Open postponed news wiped out the entire clay-court season. The French Open is now scheduled from September 20, potentially clashing with the Laver Cup. The Laver Cup is an event co-owned by Roger Federer. The change in dates of the French Open will overlap the Laver Cup schedule, which is also scheduled to take place at the end of September 2020.

Following the announcement, both Roger Federer and French Open champion Rafael Nadal could now be in a big dilemma, whether to play both the tournaments or miss either one of the tournaments. Rafael Nadal is a vital member of Team Europe and his decision will have an impact on both the French Open and the Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to fight coronavirus

Following in the footsteps of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Friday announced that he will be donating €1 million ($1.1 million) to help his people in Serbia. The Novak Djokovic donation for coronavirus relief from the Novak Djokovic Foundation and will see the money being used for the purchase of life-saving respirators and other sanitary equipment.