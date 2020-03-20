Roger Federer Not Consulted But Informed About French Open Delay Before Declaration: FFT

The French Open postponement news has not only come as a huge surprise for players but also for the sport's fans. The French Open will now be played from September 20 and not on May 24 as it was initially planned as per the latest announcement. Another development that made the headlines following the French Open postponement was that the French Tennis Federation did not consult Roger Federer over the change of dates of French Open as per latest news reports.

French Open postponement: Roger Federer not informed about French Open dates

According to French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Bernard Giudicelli, the federation informed Roger Federer’s agent of their decision to reschedule the French Open but admitted they didn’t consult the superstar himself. On Tuesday, the FFT made a major announcement when it decided to shift the French Open dates. An official statement from Roland Garros said that the decision to change the dates was made in the best interests of all tennis players, whose 2020 season has already been compromised as well as tennis fans.

French Open postponement: Roger Federer 2020 schedule likely to get affected

The French Open postponement will also affect the Laver Cup, which will be played during the same time. Change in dates of the French Open due to coronavirus is likely to overlap the Laver Cup, which is also scheduled to take place at the end of the September 2020. The Laver Cup is co-owned by record 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. The Laver Cup, which held its inaugural edition in 2017, is scheduled to take place from September 25-27 in Boston. Alongside Roger Federer, the tournament is also likely to feature 12-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal knew about French Open postponement before the official announcement

Even before the official announcement of French Open postponement was done due to coronavirus, there have reports that Rafael Nadal knew about it already since the FFT officials kept Rafael Nadal in the loop regarding the same. According to French Federation President Bernard Guidicelli, Roland Garros tournament director Guy Forget got in touch with Rafael Nadal before the official announcement.

Laver Cup vs Roland Garros: Which tournament will Rafael Nadal go for?

With the official dates of French Open coming out, one wonders which tournament would Rafael Nadal prefer playing. The current World No.2, who won both the French Open and US Open last year, was hoping to retain both the crowns. However, due to a change in schedule, Rafael Nadal will have a selection dilemma as the tournament dates will come closer. The Laver Cup is an exhibition team competition featuring the best players in Europe against the Rest of the World. Rafael Nadal is a vital member of Team Europe and his decision will have an impact on both the French Open and the Laver Cup.