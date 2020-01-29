Roger Federer Fined $3000 For Hurling Uncharacteristic Swiss-German Abuse At Line Judge

Roger Federer kept his dream of capturing this year's Australian Open alive after a hard-fought five-set marathon win against American Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday. Federer erased seven match points in the incredible quarter-final clash, bringing the Rod Laver Arena alive. However, the epic win was marred by Roger Federer outburst at a line judge.

Australian Open: Roger Federer comeback

Roger Federer saved seven match points in his quarterfinal clash to make an epic comeback and win the tie against unseeded American Tennys Sandgren. After being down by two sets, Federer managed to hold onto to his service games against Sandgren. In the ninth game, Tennys Sandgren managed to break Federer to take a 5-4 lead and was on the cusp of the greatest victory of his career. With Federer serving to save the match at 4-5, the unseeded Tennys Sandgren had three match points, but the unforced errors by Sandgren allowed Federer to claw back and eventually tie the match at 6-6 with a forehand winner.

The set eventually moved to a tie-break and it was Federer who struggled to hand Sandgren a 4-3 mini-break advantage. At 6-3, Sandgren once again had three match points, but Federer shockingly erased all of them to level the scores. On the 7th match point, Sandgren hit a slice backhand into the net. Federer earned a set point of his own at 8-7, but the American erased it with an ace. Federer secured a 9-8 lead before the American pulled an overhead shot wide.

Australian Open: Roger Federer abuse

Roger Federer was slapped with a fine for receiving a code violation during Tuesday's quarterfinal clash against Tennys Sandgren. The World No. 3 swore in what appeared to be a mix of English and Swiss German, which was heard by the line judge. Umpire Marijana Veljovic issued Federer with a code violation for 'audible obscenity', which the Swiss star contested further. Federer was trailing 3-0 in the third set when he was handed the warning. Roger Federer has been fined £2,297 (US $3,000) for the incident. Nick Kyrgios was also fined the same amount as he smashed a racket during his loss to Rafael Nadal.

Australian Open: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer will next face second-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic who beat No.32 seed Milos Raonic of Canada in his quarter-final match. Federer trails Djokovic 23-26 in their rivalry and has lost their past three matches in Melbourne, all of which took place in the semi-finals (2008, 2011, 2016).