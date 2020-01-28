Roger Federer Scripts Incredible Comeback To Down Tennnys Sandgren At Australian Open

World No.3 Roger Federer produced one of the greatest comebacks of his career to reach the Australian Open 2020 semi-finals on Tuesday. The third seed saved as many as 7 match points to complete a stunning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 win over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren. This will be the 15th time that Roger Federer will be making a semi-final appearance at the Australian Open.

Federer finds a way 🇨🇭@rogerfederer saves seven match points to def. Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 and reach the #AusOpen semifinals for the 15th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/B3Biy3q1Ez — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Also Read: Federer Says 'epics' Keep Him Motivated After Australian Open Thriller

Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren highlights

Right from the start of the match, Roger Federer applied pressure on Tennys Sandgren and managed to open 3-2 lead after Sandgren sent his backhand long. He managed to keep the pressure on his opponent to win the first set 6-3. However, in the second set, it was Federer who created a lot of unforced errors giving Sandgren to take control of the set. Serving at 2-5, Federer's backhand hit the top of the tape on set point and allowed Sandgren to win the set 6-2 and level the match. Federer hit 15 unforced errors throughout the second set.

Also Read: Roger Federer Wife Mirka Federer Gives Couple Goals; Captures Interview On Phone

In the third set, the unseeded American Tennys Sandgren raced to a 2-0 lead after breaking Federer's service game. Without showing any signs of nerves, Sandgren continued to press hard for advantage. Federer left the court for a medical timeout at 3-0, but Sandgren never let down his guard and continued to dominate Federer. The Swiss ace continued to fight to win every point. At 5-2, Federer managed to erase five set points on his serve, but Sandgren converted his sixth chance to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Also Read: AB De Villiers Thrilled To Watch Roger Federer Play At Australian Open For The First Time

Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer comeback against Tennys Sandgren

In the fourth set, both players held onto their serves until Sandgren reached match point with Federer serving at 4-5. This is where Sandgren's inexperience came to haunt him. He had three match points to seal the famous victory, but his errors gave chance for Federer to make a comeback and tie the set as the crowd roared.

The set eventually moved to a tie-break where Federer gave the American a 4-3 mini-break advantage and another three match points came Sandgren's way but the Swiss erased all of them one by one to eventually close the set 7-6 (10-8). After failing to wrap up the match in fourth set, the effects of started to take a toll mentally on the American. Inspite of staying with Federer in the early stages of the final set, the unseeded player fail to carry on the momentum and lose the final set 6-3. Federer could either face long-time rival and second seed Novak Djokovic or the No.32 seed Milos Raonic of Canada.

Also Read: Roger Federer Wrestles With His Fitness Coach Before A Practice Session, Watch Video