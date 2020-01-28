Roger Federer Nearly Loses To American Player In Grand Slam Since Andre Agassi In 2001

Swiss legend and World No.3 Roger Federer sealed his spot in the Australian Open semi-finals with a hard-fought victory over unseeded opponent Tennys Sandgren. Federer let his first set lead slip and had to battle it out in the last two sets to set up a potential Australian Open semi-final with World No.2 Novak Djokovic. The win also extends Swiss ace's dominance against American opponents, with tennis great Andre Agassi being the last American to overcome Roger Federer at a Grand Slam.

Roger Federer sets up potential semi-final with Novak Djokovic after epic comeback

Federer finds a way 🇨🇭@rogerfederer saves seven match points to def. Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 and reach the #AusOpen semifinals for the 15th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/B3Biy3q1Ez — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Roger Federer took on Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday at the Rod Laver Arena. The American gave the Switzerland star a run for his money, winning two consecutive sets after going down in the first. When all seemed lost for Roger Federer, he pulled out a masterclass, winning the fourth set via a tiebreaker, while coasting clear in the fifth set to seal the victory. This would be Roger Federer’s 15th appearance in an Australian Open semi-final.

Roger Federer has not lost to an American since losing to Andre Agassi in the US Open

Roger Federer has not lost to an American opponent at a Grand Slam since his Round 4 defeat in the US Open 2001 against Andre Agassi. Andre Agassi, at the peak of his powers, shoved aside the then 13th seed Federer 6-1 6-2 6-4 to send the 20-year Swiss crashing out of the tournament. Federer's run started 15 years ago when he beat a middling, older Michael Chang in the 2002 Australian Open. Since then, Federer has not lost to an American player and an unseeded Tennys Sandgren was not someone who could break the 19-year streak.

