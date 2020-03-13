Roger Federer Has NEVER Won Against These Three Alive Players Yet, Who Are They?

Roger Federer is a legendary name in the world of tennis and is one of the most successful players in the Open Era to have played the sport. The 38-year-old has numerous records against his name, which includes the record of most Grand Slam titles (20) and most Grand Slam match wins (362). Federer narrowly failed to become the oldest player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title when he lost the epic 2019 Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Reveals Info About WhatsApp Group Involving Rafael Nadal And Roger Federer

Roger Federer records

Roger Federer records see him becoming the only player to win 100 matches at a Grand Slam tournament. His Grand Slam record in terms of matches is equally impressive, winning up a century of match wins at Wimbledon (101) and the Australian Open (102).

Also Read: McEnroe Not Counting Out Federer Out After Latest Surgery

History about Roger Federer opponents

Roger Federer, in his 22-year professional career, has faced 345 different opponents. His last opponent was USA's Tennys Sandgren in the 2020 Australian Open quarter-finals. While he has been dominating over all the opponents he has faced so far in his career, there have been couple of players among them who are yet to taste defeat against Swiss great.

Also Read: Roger Federer's Fans Deeply Conflicted As Legend Undergoes Surgery, Misses French Open

Roger Federer vs Pat Rafter history

The likes of Pat Rafter (3-0) and Franco Squillari (2-0) lead a small group of 16 players, who have never to have lost against Federer. Pat Rafter had faced Roger Federer in 1999, 2000 and 2001 on different surfaces. In 1999, Pat Rafter defeated Roger Federer at Roland Garros. In 2000, Pat Rafter once again got better of Roger Federer in two sets at ATP Masters 1000 Miami. Pat Rafter's last meeting with Roger Federer was back in 2001 during Halle tournament in Germany where Rafter overcame Federer in three sets.

Also Read: Roger Federer Skips French Open 2020 Due To Knee Injury As Retirement Rumours Pop Up Again

Players who have never lost to Roger Federer

Evgeniy Donskoy

The Russian still remains unbeaten against Roger Federer, having beaten the Swiss superstar at the 2017 Dubai Open. Donskoy defeated Federer 3-6,7-6,7-6.

Thanassi Kokkinakis

The Australian is yet to make his mark on the ATP circuit, but he did have the biggest moment of his career by beating Federer in a third-set tiebreak in the opening round of the 2018 Miami Masters. The match was also their first-ever meeting on tour. Kokkinakis overcame Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Andrei Rublev

Another Russian who is yet to taste defeat against Federer is young Andrei Rublev. It was during the 2019 Cincinnati Masters, that Andrei Rublev overcame Federer in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the event. Rublev won the match 6-3, 6-4.

Roger Federer injury

The 'Roger Federer injury' news came to a huge surprise for the tennis world. Federer recently underwent surgery on his right knee in Switzerland, which sidelined him for a couple of tournaments.Tweeting about his knee injury, Roger Federer wrote that the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery. The Roger Federer injury and loss in Australian Open 2020 semi-final saw his ranking drop to World No 4.