Roger Federer In Football? Swiss Football Team Puts Offer On The Table For Tennis Legend

Switzerland’s fifth-tier club FC Villarepos have recently offered a position to World No. 4 Roger Federer as coronavirus has brought the tennis season to a standstill. Roger Federer, who is a huge fan of his hometown club FC Basel, is currently under self-isolation at home and spending time with his family members. Apart from spending time with family, Roger Federer is also quite active on social media.

FC Villarepos want Roger Federer in football

According to Essentially Sports, FC Villarepos club’s president Pierre Schouwey said that he has been thinking about the idea of Roger Federer in football for a while but he never had too much time to act on it. He further said that even if Roger Federer refuses to play for Villarepos, it would be "crazy" to succeed in creating a link between Roger Federer and FC Villarepos. According to the report, Roger Federer in football is still a possibility with the club president saying that club has already prepared the registration papers and if the Swiss tennis icon accepts their offer, there will be no delay in the paperwork and other formalities.

FC Villarepos unveils Roger Federer kit

FC Villarepos took to Twitter and posted an image of Roger Federer's kit in case he plans to join the club. The kit has ‘Federer 20’ written on it, with '20' referring to the number of Grand Slam titles the Swiss ace has won till date. The club is reportedly flexible in changing the number if Federer continues to win more Grand Slams. Here's the tweet by FC Villarepos.

La licence de footballeur de @rogerfederer existe toujours!



Envie de voir le #GOAT du tennis se reconvertir dans le plus petit club de Suisse? Un paquet avec son maillot et la demande de transfert lui a été envoyé cette semaine.



RT pour que le message lui parvienne 🙂 @SFV_ASF pic.twitter.com/PoCuiVLPdc — FC Villarepos (@villarepos) May 1, 2020

Roger Federer age and future

Currently, the Roger Federer age section reads 38 years and it won't be long before the Swiss maestro calls time on his career. While uncertainty looming large over the Roger Federer future, the Swiss ace has had a decorated career winning 20 Grand Slam titles - the most by any men's player in the history of tennis. He is currently recovering from knee surgery and was expected to take the court at Wimbledon only for the tournament to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

