Roger Federer Jealous Of Novak Djokovic’s Success: Serbian Ace's Father Makes Bold Claim

World No.1 Novak Djokovic recently upped the all-time men’s record for most Australian Open titles when he won his 8th title in Melbourne, beating Dominic Thiem in final. The Serbian is now the third man to win eight or more titles at the same Grand Slam after Rafael Nadal (12 at Roland Garros) and Roger Federer (8 at Wimbledon). Recently, Novak Djokovic's father Srdan spoke to a Serbian newspaper Novost, made a sensational claim that Roger Federer is jealous of archrival and his son Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic dad: Roger Federer jealous of Novak Djokovic

The rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer is already considered legendary, but the rivalry just got personal after the recent comment made by Novak Djokovic's father. During the interview, Srdan said that the fact that his son made his breakthrough in tennis at the same time made Roger Federer jealous of his son. He also claimed that Roger Federer knew Novak Djokovic was a better player than him. Novak Djokovic's father also added that Roger Federer is an outstanding tennis player, but he couldn't say that about his humanity.

Novak Djokovic feelings about Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

According to tennis pundits, the overwhelming support that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal receive when they face Novak Djokovic have often got him infuriated. The Serbian though had different views on the entire picture. During a media event in Serbia on Wednesday, Novak Djokovic spoke about his feelings for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic said that fans support Federer and Nadal against him due to their stature in world tennis, but it doesn’t mean that fans hate him and it certainly doesn’t mean that he needs to turn Serbia against the Rest of the World just because fewer people support him in Grand Slam finals.

The World No.1 said that he has read a lot of stuff suggesting that he is being disliked on the court, but he cleared the air and said that he really doesn’t have that impression and even if that was true, he would not add fuel to the fire. During the event, Djokovic stressed on the fact that he has no ill feelings for people who don’t support him. Djokovic also added that he is not proud of his occasional reactions on the court as his passion gets the better of his self-control at times.

Novak Djokovic stats

Novak Djokovic has now won five of the last seven Grand Slams. He won the Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018, the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2019, and now the Australian Open in 2020. Djokovic is now 13-0 in 2020. That includes his 6-0 record at the ATP Cup and seven wins in Melbourne. It’s his fourth-longest unbeaten streak to start a year in his career, He has gone 41-0 in 2011, 17-0 in 2013 and 14-0 in 2016,