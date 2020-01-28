Roger Federer Overconfidently Tips Novak Djokovic Over Milos Raonic As Semi-final Opponent

Swiss ace and World No.3 Roger Federer feels that he will face off against arch-rival Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals. Federer sealed his passage to the final four with a hard-fought victory over Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3. Novak Djokovic is yet to play his quarter-final clash against Milos Raonic and would know that a match against Roger Federer awaits if he is to win the game.

Federer finds a way 🇨🇭@rogerfederer saves seven match points to def. Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 and reach the #AusOpen semifinals for the 15th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/B3Biy3q1Ez — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Roger Federer makes an epic comeback to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Roger Federer took on unseeded Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday at the Rod Laver Arena. The unseeded Sandregen gave World No.3 Federer a run for his money, winning two consecutive sets after going down in the first. When all seemed lost for Roger Federer, he pulled out a masterclass, winning the fourth set via a tiebreaker, while coasting clear in the fifth set to seal the victory. This would be Roger Federer’s 15th appearance in an Australian Open semi-final.

Roger Federer believes he will face against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semis

In the post-match interview, Roger Federer admitted that he was lucky to progress to semi-finals while also explaining why he needed the medical break in between. When quizzed about his next match, Federer assumed that he will face off against Novak Djokovic, disregarding the fact that the Serbian superstar is yet to play his quarterfinal against Milos Raonic. Roger Federer said that he and Novak Djokovic had played some great matches in the past and he’s sure that the potential semi-final will be a cracker of a contest. The Swiss would look to avenge his Wimbledon final loss last season to Novak Djokovic, who will look to seal his 8th Australian Open crown.

